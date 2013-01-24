  • Free shipping

      Still big on performance

      • DVI Daisy Chain
      • Edge LED Backlight
      • Many Functions. One Wire
      • Network Controllability: RJ45
      • Display Port for faster graphics support
      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Still big on performance

      • DVI Daisy Chain
      • Edge LED Backlight
      • Many Functions. One Wire
      • Network Controllability: RJ45
      • Display Port for faster graphics support
      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Superb image quality. Super slim design.

        Deliver your marketing messages in style with this super-slim 47" (119cm) full HD Display. Ideal for locations where space is of the essence, but without compromise in performance or picture quality.
        DVI Daisy Chain

        DVI Daisy Chain

        Create a digital video wall of up to 150 displays in a 15 x 10 configuration with a DVI daisy chain. Simply connect the DVI Out port to a DVI in of another display to create the most stunning video wall experience around.

        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Edge LED Backlight

        Experience an even dispersion of light with cutting edge LED technology. White LED's (light emitting diodes) are positioned around the rim of the panel to give a more even spread of light. This results in even lower power consumption, less heat to dissipate, and a true, uniform color range.

        Many Functions. One Wire

        Take full control of your display by running all operational commands as well as your video signal through just one single HDMI cable. This unique feature makes it so much easier and more convenient to ensure the smooth running and maintenance of your display. Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands make finding out vital information about your display absolute childsplay.

        Network Controllability: RJ45

        Simple management of your display is available thanks to the introduction of a LAN (RJ45) port. You can configure each display or find out the status of each device quickly and conveniently via an RJ45 connection.

        Display Port for faster graphics support

        Enjoy crystal clear images with the high-bandwidth graphics support of the Display Port. As well as transmitting full high-definition video the Display Port will also transmit audio, thus eliminating the need for extra cables.

        120 Hz Panel

        Enjoy stunningly clear video images thanks to the 120 Hz panel. Even fast moving action scenes can be seen with no blur, enhancing your viewing experience.

        Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

        This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

        Super Slim Design

        With an overall depth of less than 4 cm, you can now install your signage display discretely, just about anywhere. This display combines a stunning design with ultra-slim body for extreme flexibility.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          119.3  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          47  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          450  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1600:1
          Response time (typical)
          12  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.54 x 0.54 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 billion colors
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • VGA cable
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide
          Optional accessories
          Speakers

        • Connectivity

          PC
          • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
          • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
          • RJ45
          • RS232 D-Sub9
          • RS232 D-sub9 output
          AV input
          • DVI-D x1
          • Component (BNC) x1
          Other connections
          • AC-out
          • Display Port
          • USB
          • HDMI
          AV output
          Audio (L/R) x1

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Portrait
          • Landscape
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 5 x 5
          Picture in picture
          • PBP
          • PIP
          • POP
          Signal Loop Through
          • DVI
          • VGA
          • RS232
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Energy saving functions
          • Ambient light sensor
          • Smart Power
          Packaging
          Reusable box
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45

        • Dimensions

          Bezel thickness
          20mm
          Set Width
          1085  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          42.7  inch
          Set Height
          632  mm
          Set Height (inch)
          24.8  inch
          Set Depth
          38  mm
          Set Depth (inch)
          1.5  inch
          Product weight
          18.8  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          41.4  lb
          VESA Mount
          400 x 200 mm

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • RoHS
          Warranty
          Europe/North America: 3 years

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 - 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          5 - 90  %
          MTBF
          60,000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Consumption (On mode)
          Typ. 104W
          Standby power consumption
          <1W

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 60486 8
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        • Optional accessories: Speakers

