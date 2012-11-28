I used Avent disposable nursing pads with my first child 4 yrs ago. I absolutely LOVED the softness, comfort, & thickness of the pads & recommeded them to all the moms I knew. So I naturally was going to use this product again when I had my second child who is 11 weeks old. I was so disappointed in this "new and improved" product that I was trying to convince myself it was another brand I had used 4 yrs ago. Sadly, it was the same brand but now a worse product. The new pads are folded in the center, causing a crease that does not have any padding where it's most needed. The regular & night pads are both thin. I can't even stand to wear them if I'm having a tender/soreness day. I do not recommend this new brand at all. And unfortunately, the only brand that I have found as of now to compare to the wonderful product Avent had 4 yrs ago is from Curad, & it is not sold in any of the local stores where I live.