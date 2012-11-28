2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF253/20
20 ct night pads
The Philips Avent breast pads have wider shape and thicker core for added absorbency. Double adhesive strips to secure the pad in place.
Designed for extra protection when lying down.
The Philips Avent breast pads have multiple layers for super absorbancy.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
HappyBFmama
28/11/2012
US
Great product
I have been using these since my daughter was a few weeks old, she is now 7 months, and I love them. I tried a bunch of different ones when my daughter was born and these were the best I found. They are comfy and keep me from leaking everywhere at night. I am a heavy leaker, have been since day one, and I have only soaked through these a handful of times. I love that they have a bit of a contour that keeps my nipples from being smushed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads
bekbekahlou
22/06/2012
US
New but definitely NOT improved
I used Avent disposable nursing pads with my first child 4 yrs ago. I absolutely LOVED the softness, comfort, & thickness of the pads & recommeded them to all the moms I knew. So I naturally was going to use this product again when I had my second child who is 11 weeks old. I was so disappointed in this "new and improved" product that I was trying to convince myself it was another brand I had used 4 yrs ago. Sadly, it was the same brand but now a worse product. The new pads are folded in the center, causing a crease that does not have any padding where it's most needed. The regular & night pads are both thin. I can't even stand to wear them if I'm having a tender/soreness day. I do not recommend this new brand at all. And unfortunately, the only brand that I have found as of now to compare to the wonderful product Avent had 4 yrs ago is from Curad, & it is not sold in any of the local stores where I live.
This review was made for SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads
This review was made for SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.