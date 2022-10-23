2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT2205BL/00
6mm drivers/ closed-back
Bluetooth®
The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 4 hours play time from a single charge, plus 8 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15-minute charge in the case gives you an hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.
You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Angel2048
23/10/2022
US
Good headphones
No problem pairing this with my phone. Good sound Would recommend
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series TAT2205WT In-ear true wireless headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series TAT2205WT In-ear true wireless headphones
Chaplin69
07/10/2022
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Will not pair properly
After numerous tries from different people, the Philips 2000 series wireless headphones WILL NOT pair together. When they do pair, you only get sound out of one headphone.
Pros
none
Cons
doesn't pair properly
This review was made for 2000 series TAT2205BK In-ear true wireless headphones
This review was made for 2000 series TAT2205BK In-ear true wireless headphones