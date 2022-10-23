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Discontinued

2000 seriesIn-ear true wireless headphones

TAT2205BK/00

3
| (2) Reviews

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Always ready to go
Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 12 hours play time.
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Always ready to go

  • 6mm drivers/ closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

Super-small charging case for up to 12 hours play time

Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 4 hours play time from a single charge, plus 8 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15-minute charge in the case gives you an hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.

Secure, comfortable fit

You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
2

23/10/2022

US

US

Good headphones

No problem pairing this with my phone. Good sound Would recommend

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series TAT2205WT In-ear true wireless headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series TAT2205WT In-ear true wireless headphones

07/10/2022

US

US

Verified buyer

Will not pair properly

After numerous tries from different people, the Philips 2000 series wireless headphones WILL NOT pair together. When they do pair, you only get sound out of one headphone.

Pros

none

Cons

doesn't pair properly

This review was made for 2000 series TAT2205BK In-ear true wireless headphones

This review was made for 2000 series TAT2205BK In-ear true wireless headphones

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