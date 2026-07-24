Philips Support Connection is often lost between the Baby Unit and the App

If the connection between your baby unit and the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ App is unsatisfactory, follow the steps below to improve the connection.

Check if your Wi-Fi connection is good and stable. Check the strength of the Wi-Fi signal on the App settings page. It works best when it shows "Excellent" or "Good". Otherwise, please use a Wi-Fi repeater or range extender to improve the signal.

Ensure you use the latest Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ App version. If not, please update the app on your mobile device.

Restart the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ App on your mobile device.

Restart your modem and/or the router.

Restart the baby unit by pressing the on/off button.



Are you still having issues with the connection? We have more detailed steps to improve the connection in this article. If none of these tips help, contact us.