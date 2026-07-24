Philips Support
Connection is often lost between the Baby Unit and the App
If the connection between your baby unit and the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ App is unsatisfactory, follow the steps below to improve the connection.
- Check if your Wi-Fi connection is good and stable. Check the strength of the Wi-Fi signal on the App settings page. It works best when it shows "Excellent" or "Good". Otherwise, please use a Wi-Fi repeater or range extender to improve the signal.
- Ensure you use the latest Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ App version. If not, please update the app on your mobile device.
- Restart the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ App on your mobile device.
- Restart your modem and/or the router.
- Restart the baby unit by pressing the on/off button.
Are you still having issues with the connection? We have more detailed steps to improve the connection in this article. If none of these tips help, contact us.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD971/37 , SCD973/37 , SCD971/26 .