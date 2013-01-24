Keeping healthy in those final weeks

With labour imminent, you’ll probably want to stay closer to home. Long car journeys should be avoided, and probably aren’t very appealing anyway! Striking a balance between staying close to home and avoiding boredom is best. You could invite friends over for the day or look at something new to do in your neighbourhood.
Make sure you have your phone with you and fully charged at all times so you can call your someone as soon as your first contractions hit. Ensure you have good phone coverage, if you can. No one wants to be off on a countryside walk only to have contractions start without a mobile reception.