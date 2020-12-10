  • Free shipping

    EP2220/14 Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines
    Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines

    EP2220/14

    My Philips/Saeco espresso machine is leaking

    If you find that your Philips/Saeco espresso machine is leaking, there might be a few causes why this happen. Below you will find a list of where you can find leakage and how you can fix them:

    1. Is there water leaking into the drip tray?
    2. Is clear water leaking from under the machine or on the side of the machine
    3. Do you see brown-ish water stains on your kitchen table or under the machine?

    1. Water leaks into the drip tray

    Even if you catch the rinsing water from the coffee spout into a cup, rinsing water will always end up into the drip tray. This is because the machine directly drains rinsing water into the drip tray of the automatic rinsing to manage the rinsing of the circuits to ensure optimum performance of the machine.

    Automatic rinsing is performed when switching the machine ON and OFF, after brewing a drink, or after using the milk frother.

    Due to this rinsing water, you may experience that there is always some water in the drip tray or that the drip tray fills up quicker than expected. However, this does not indicate a machine leakage.

    Note: In case the drip tray is full after brewing 2 cups of coffee, or drip tray fills up with water overnight, we advise you to contact us for further assistance.

    2. Clear water under the machine or water tank

    If you see clear water under the machine or beside the water tank, it is because the water tank is not placed properly into the machine.

    To fix this, make sure that you push the water tank firmly into the machine by pushing it back fully.

    If the water tank is well-placed and clear water is still coming out from under the machine, please contact us for further assistance.

    3. Brown-ish water stains on the kitchen table or under the machine

    There are two reasons why you may experience some water stains on the kitchen table or under the machine:

    1. The drip tray was too full and spilled while removing it. To avoid this, empty and rinse the drip tray daily or each time when the drip tray full and the red indicator pops up.
    2. When the drip tray is removed or pulled forward, a small amount of rinsing water of the brew group can end up on the kitchen tabletop under the right side of the machine. We advise you to dry this area weekly with a cloth, but is not a reason to worry for a leakage of your machine

    The information on this page applies to the following models: EP2220/14 , EP3241/54 , EP3221/44 , EP3246/74 , HD8927/37 , SM7684/04 , SM7685/04 , HD8911/48 , HD8917/48 , HD8924/47 , HD8927/47 , HD8911/47 , HD8917/47 , HD8869/47 , HD8759/47 , HD8771/93 , HD8645/57 , HD8645/47 , HD8758/57 , HD8967/47 , HD8767/47 , HD8745/57 , HD8855/47 , HD8964/47 , HD8773/47 , HD8966/47 , HD8765/47 , HD8857/47 , HD8772/47 , HD8775/48 , HD8852/47 , HD8750/47 , HD8954/47 , HD8751/47 , HD8753/87 , HD8752/87 , HD8930/06 , HD8930/47 , HD8930/13 , RI9753/47 , HD8930/01 , HD8856/47 , HD8946/47 , HD8944/47 , RI9913/47 , HD8745/47 , HD8833/47 , HD8836/47 , HD8837/47 , HD8838/47 , RI9946/47 , RI9752/47 , RI9755/47 , RI9757/47 , RI9724/47 , RI9837/05 , RI9833/47 , RI9828/47 , RI9822/47 , RI9752/48 , RI9837/01 , RI9944/04 , RI9944/01 , RI9737/20 , RI9737/21 , RI9754/47 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

