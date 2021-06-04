  • Free shipping

    MG7796/40 Philips Norelco Series 8000 Face, Head and Body
    Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
    View product features, specifications and reviews

    Philips Norelco Series 8000 Face, Head and Body

    MG7796/40

    My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working

    If your Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not turning on or performing well, read here the possible causes and our advice on how to solve this issue.

    Your groomer is connected to a power outlet

    Using an electric device with water can be very dangerous. Therefore, for your own safety Philips waterproof or showerproof groomers only work when they are uncorded.
    Try unplugging your groomer from the main power supply and then switch it on again.
    Using Philips Groomer cordless

    Groomer is dirty

    Your groomer requires regular cleaning to function properly. Hair or debris can get stuck in the device and affect its performance.

    Before cleaning your groomer determine if it is washable or is only suitable for dry cleaning. 

    Washable groomers
    These have a tap or shower symbol printed on them. To clean these devices, take off the attachments and cutter and clean the area underneath it with water.
    Do not use soapy water or any cleaning detergents, as this can remove the protective grease on the cutter and effect its performance. Wash and dry the attachments separately before reattaching them to the groomer.

    Non-washable groomers
    These devices have a crossed-out tap symbol printed on them. These appliances cannot be washed with water. When you remove the attachments, clean the area underneath it with the small brush provided with it or use a cotton swab.

    Non-washable groomers with washable attachments
    Some Philips Trimmers are not washable, however, their attachments can be washed. For these devices take off the attachments to wash them off. Make sure the attachments are completely dry before putting them back on the groomer. 
    Watch the instructional video below     to learn how to clean such devices. 

    For more detailed instructions of your particular model refer to the user manual. 
     

    Play Pause

    Groomer is not oiled

    We recommend oiling your groomer regularly. You can apply a few drops of oil on the teeth of the cutting element of your groomer. You can use the oil provided in the packaging or any other sewing machine oil.
    Oiling Philips Groomer

    The battery of your groomer has run out

    It is possible that the battery of your Philips Groomer has run out. We advise you to fully charge your groomer and then try turning it on again.
    Note: Charging and running time can vary based on the model of your groomer. Please check your user manual for more information.
    In case your appliance works on disposable AA batteries, it might be time to replace them. When replacing the battery, make sure that the + and - poles of the battery point in the right direction. Only use the correct disposable batteries as specified in the user manual. Do not mix different types of batteries or new and used batteries.

    If you have tried the advice above but your groomer is still not working contact us for further help.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: MG7796/40 , BT9810/40 , BG3010/40 , NT1605/60 , NT5600/42 , MG5700/49 , NT1715/60 , HC5100/40 , MG7791/40 , BT5511/49 , BT7515/49 , BG7030/49 , BG7040/42 , BT7225/49 , BG5025/49 , MG7770/49 , BT3210/41 , BT1217/70 , BT1211/70 , BT1208/70 , MG7750/59 , MG7750/49 , MG7790/40 , HC1091/70 , MG5750/49 , NT1700/49 , BG2039/42 , BT5215/41 , NT1500/49 , NT3000/49 , MG3750/60 , MG3760/60 , BT7215/49 , BG2034/49 , QT4018/49 , QT4008/49 , QG3330/49 , NT3355/49 , NT1100/60 , NT1000/60 , BT5210/42 , BT1200/42 , BT1100/42 , FS9185/49 , NT5175/49 , NT3345/49 , BT1300/42 , QT4014/49 , BG1026/60 , FS9185/42 , NT5175/42 , NT3555/60 , NT3355/60 , NT3345/60 , NT3155/60 , QG3330/60 , HC7452/41 , BT5275/41 , BT9285/41 , HC7452/40 , BT9295/41 , NT9145/60 , QT4000/42 , QT4014/42 , QG3330/42 , QT4019/40 , QT4010/40 , NT9125/40 , NT9130/40 , QT4022/41 , QG3250/32 , NT9105/40 , QT4022/32 , QT4050/32 , QT4070/41 , QT4070/32 , QT4050/41 , QT4021/63 , QG3190/00 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

