  • Free shipping

  • 2-5 business day delivery

  • 30 days return guarantee

Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    uGrow

    3 tips for the first time you express milk


    0 - 6 weeks old

    1. Take your time

    There's no denying it: the first time you express milk will feel a bit unusual. Don't worry; soon enough you won't bat an eyelid, but for now just be gentle with yourself and take your time.

     

    2. Go for comfort

    A place where you feel relaxed and won't be interrupted can make all the difference when expressing milk. In fact, a study found that mums who are relaxed and feel comfortable express larger volumes of milk, more easily. This is because when you’re relaxed and calm you’re better able to trigger the release of oxytocin that’s needed to express milk.  You can go the extra mile by also listening to relaxing music, massaging your breasts or having a warm shower before expressing.

     

    3. Have some photos on standby

    Expressing mums generally find that their let-down reflex isn't as strong as a nursing mum's might be. You're not doing anything wrong; that's just how our bodies work! Try using a photograph of your baby or a video recording of them to encourage your milk to flow.

    Read more on this topic

    • 3 signs of a good latch

      0 - 3 weeks old

      3 signs of a good latch

      Learn more
    • When to change the nipple on your baby’s bottle

      10 weeks old

      When to change the nipple on your baby’s bottle

      Learn more
    • How frequently should a 3-month-old breastfeed?

      12 weeks old

      How frequently should a 3-month-old breastfeed?

      Learn more
    Download uGrow App Philips Avent

    Meet the uGrow app


    Understand yesterday. Enjoy today. Be in the know tomorrow

    Meet uGrow
    app store icon
    play store icon

    Parenthood. There is no guidebook, but there is a support crew

    Want free, personalised advice and discounts delivered straight to your inbox?
    Mail icon
    Yes, sign me up
    Back to top

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
    PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
    American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Returns
    About Philips
    Contact us