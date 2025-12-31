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2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • No descaling up to 5000 cups*
  • No descaling up to 5000 cups*
  • No descaling up to 5000 cups*
  • No descaling up to 5000 cups*

Discontinued

Maintenance accessoriesCalc and Water filter

CA6903/10

No descaling up to 5000 cups*
Innovative AquaClean water filter reduces formation of limescale. You can enjoy fresh coffee from pure water.Please use only Philips AquaClean water filter to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Series 3300

Series 3300
Fully automatic espresso machine

EP3347/90

Series 5500

Series 5500
Fully automatic espresso machine

EP5547/90

Xelsis

Xelsis
Super-automatic espresso machine

SM7685/04

Incanto

Incanto
Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8911/48

Incanto

Incanto
Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8917/48

PicoBaristo

PicoBaristo
Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8924/47

With each filter you can enjoy up to 625* cups!

No descaling up to 5000 cups*

  • CA6903/00

  • No descaling up to 5000 cups*

  • Prolong machine lifetime

  • 1x AquaClean Filter

Activating AquaClean deactivates the descaling alarm

Activating AquaClean deactivates the descaling alarm

By activating AquaClean filter you automatically de-activate the descaling alarm. Endless, hassle-free coffee of the finest quality is yours to enjoy - and it's not until after 8 filter replacements that the machine will reactivate the descaling process alarm. Machines equipped with AquaClean have a sticker on the water tank.

Effortlessly activate the filter with the click&go system

Effortlessly activate the filter with the click&go system

Such an enduring feature could not be quicker to install. Just plug your AquaClean filter in the water tank of your Saeco super-automatic espresso machine, activate it via the user interface, and you are ready to enjoy up to 5000 pure coffee cups without descaling*.

Your machine will not clog thanks to the micro-porous filter

Your machine will not clog thanks to the micro-porous filter

AquaClean will help preserve coffee taste for longer and prevent your machine from clogging thanks to innovating features such as the ion-exchange technology, the Philips original water flow and the micro porous filter.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.