2 year warranty
Discontinued
CA6903/10
CA6903/00
No descaling up to 5000 cups*
Prolong machine lifetime
1x AquaClean Filter
By activating AquaClean filter you automatically de-activate the descaling alarm. Endless, hassle-free coffee of the finest quality is yours to enjoy - and it's not until after 8 filter replacements that the machine will reactivate the descaling process alarm. Machines equipped with AquaClean have a sticker on the water tank.
Such an enduring feature could not be quicker to install. Just plug your AquaClean filter in the water tank of your Saeco super-automatic espresso machine, activate it via the user interface, and you are ready to enjoy up to 5000 pure coffee cups without descaling*.
AquaClean will help preserve coffee taste for longer and prevent your machine from clogging thanks to innovating features such as the ion-exchange technology, the Philips original water flow and the micro porous filter.
Reviews
Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.