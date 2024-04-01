Search terms

      The easiest way to enjoy hot & iced coffee recipes

      Choose from one of 20 delicious coffee recipes on LatteGo 5500. From milky lattes to refreshing iced coffees, every drink brews at the ideal temperature with perfect aroma and crema. LatteGo makes silky smooth froth—and the clean-up—easy.

      The easiest way to enjoy hot & iced coffee recipes

      With LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system*

      • 20 beverages
      • LatteGo
      • Black Chrome
      Enjoy 20 hot & iced drinks at your fingertips

      Enjoy 20 hot & iced drinks at your fingertips

      Our 20 recipes range from warming drinks like espresso, milky lattes and cappuccinos, right through to cooling iced coffees. We've calibrated our brewing system so even iced coffees have the same delicious flavour as hot drinks.

      Create silky smooth milk froth with LatteGo milk system

      Create silky smooth milk froth with LatteGo milk system

      Our powerful cyclonic frothing technology lets you create silky smooth milk froth at the touch of a button, even with plant-based milk alternatives.

      Less waiting, faster coffee with QuickStart

      Less waiting, faster coffee with QuickStart

      No more waiting for your machine to warm up. Our QuickStart function allows you to power on your machine and brew a coffee right away. Your machine will heat up based on the selected recipe.

      Enhanced flavor thanks to hard-wearing ceramic grinder

      Enhanced flavor thanks to hard-wearing ceramic grinder

      Bring out the full flavour of your beans with our hardwearing ceramic grinder. Fine-tune the grind size using one of 12 settings, from fine to coarse.

      Get the perfect temperature & aroma and crema cup after cup

      Get the perfect temperature & aroma and crema cup after cup

      Our Aroma Extract system finds the ideal balance between temperature and aroma by keeping the water temperature between 195F and 210F, all while regulating the water flow rate.

      Even more flavor thanks to the extra shot function

      Even more flavor thanks to the extra shot function

      Enjoy more flavour without the bitterness by using our extra shot function. You can add it to any of our coffee recipes, except when using the pre-ground function.

      Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

      Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

      Brew up to 5000 cups without having to descale using an AquaClean filter. It purifies water before brewing begins so your coffee tastes more flavorsome.

      Save on water and energy usage with Eco Settings

      Save on water and energy usage with Eco Settings

      Use one of five Eco Settings to reduce water and energy consumption, without compromising on coffee quality. Our 5500 series allows you to dim the main and cup lights earlier than the default time, use less water while rinsing, switch to standby mode more quickly, or dim brightness.

      Find inspiration and support on our app

      Find inspiration and support on our app

      Learn the ins and outs of your machine and discover new cafe-style coffee recipes on our HomeID app.

      Select, customize and save drinks on intuitive display

      Select, customize and save drinks on intuitive display

      Our easy-to-use, intuitive display is your place to select a recipe, and adjust the strength, coffee length and milk volume. Want to save your preferences? Save your drink in one of four user profiles.

      40% quieter with SilentBrew technology**

      40% quieter with SilentBrew technology**

      Our patented SilentBrew technology reduces machine sounds so you can enjoy the experience of brewing aromatic coffee more. Using sound shielding and quiet grinding, our machines make 40% less noise than earlier models and come with a Quiet Mark certification.

      Clean LatteGo milk system in under 10 secs

      Clean LatteGo milk system in under 10 secs

      With just two parts and no tubes, our milk system can be cleaned in under 10 seconds, in the dishwasher or under a tap. Philips doesn't offer automatic cleaning as it requires complementary cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Designed in
        Italy
        Made in
        Romania

      • Customization

        Aroma strength settings
        5
        Coffee and milk length
        Adjustable
        Grinder settings
        12
        Pre-brew aroma control
        Yes
        Temperature settings
        3
        Extra Shot
        Yes
        User Profiles
        4 + guest

      • Variety

        Beverages
        • Espresso
        • Coffee
        • Cappuccino
        • Latte macchiato
        • Iced coffee
        • Hot water
        • Americano
        • Caffè crema
        • Caffè latte
        • Travel mug
        • Espresso lungo
        • Ristretto
        • Flat white
        • Café au lait
        • Iced latte
        • Iced cappuccino
        • Iced americano
        • Iced caffè crema
        • Iced café au lait
        • Iced caffè latte
        • Iced espresso
        • Frothed milk
        Coffee powder option
        Yes
        Double cup
        Yes
        Milk double cup
        No

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring scoop
        • Water hardness strip test
        • AquaClean filter
        • Grease tube
        • LatteGo storage lid

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        47.24 inches
        Voltage
        120 V
        Frequency
        60 Hz
        Capacity milk carafe
        8.79 oz
        Capacity water tank
        60.97 oz
        Weight of product
        17.64 lbs
        Coffee bean capacity
        275 g
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Water tank
        Frontal access
        Filter compatibility
        AquaClean
        Pump pressure
        15 Bar
        Colour & Finish
        Black, chromed
        Product dimensions
        246x371x433 mm
        Coffee waste container
        12 servings

      • General specifications

        Adjustable spout height
        3.35 to 5.71 inches
        Milk solution
        LatteGo
        Dishwasher safe parts
        • Drip tray
        • LatteGo
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        AquaClean filter compatible
        User interface
        TFT
        Grinders material
        Ceramic

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        ECO setting
        Yes
        Energy label
        A-class
        Power consumption brewing
        120 W
        Recyclable packaging material
        >95%

      • Other features

        Aroma seal
        Yes
        Removable brew group
        Yes
        Guided descaling
        Yes
        AquaClean
        Yes

      • * Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading One Touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2023)
      • **When compared to previous Philips espresso machines
      • ***Based on 8 filter replacements as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns

