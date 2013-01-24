Home
    Saeco Incanto

    Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8917/48
    Saeco
    Overall Rating / 5
    Saeco
      -{discount-value}

      Saeco Incanto Super-automatic espresso machine

      HD8917/48
      Overall Rating / 5

      Elegant design. Impressive coffee quality.

      The Saeco Incanto sets a new standard in its class. The refined, stainless steel front houses high-quality Italian technology, engineered to brew divine coffee, every time. Your coffee dreams have finally been answered. See all benefits

        Incanto

        Incanto

        Super-automatic espresso machine

        Total:

        Elegant design. Impressive coffee quality.

        Delicious Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button

        • 6 Beverages
        • Integrated milk carafe
        • Stainless steel
        • AquaClean
        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

        Enjoy hot coffee in no time with the Quick Heat Boiler

        Enjoy hot coffee in no time with the Quick Heat Boiler

        When time is of the essence, you can brew perfect espresso and cappuccino without the wait, thanks to the Quick Heat Boiler. The secret is in its light aluminum and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.

        A multitude of specialty coffees at the touch of a button

        A multitude of specialty coffees at the touch of a button

        From, espresso to Lattemacchiato, there is an assortment of options waiting to satisfy your coffee cravings. Whether it’s first thing in the morning or an after dinner treat, there’s a taste for any time of the day, right at your fingertips.

        Decaffeinaited with equal zest with the Powder Option

        Decaffeinaited with equal zest with the Powder Option

        Sometimes it’s nice to have the option of a full-bodied, delicious coffee, without the caffeine kick. Thanks to the Powder Option you can make decaffeinated coffee whenever you please.

        Iconic stainless steel front, shaped to precision

        Iconic stainless steel front, shaped to precision

        Every minute detail of this machine was designed and crafted to the highest quality. The solid, stainless steel front, vibrant display, and tactile feel of each button are the perfect balance of elegance, intuitiveness and Italian craftsmanship. The Saeco Incanto will grace any modern or traditional kitchen it finds for years to come.

        Up to 5000 cups* without descaling with AquaClean filter

        Up to 5000 cups* without descaling with AquaClean filter

        Saeco's new and patented innovation, AquaClean water filter, ensures you make the most out of your full automatic coffee machine. By changing the filter at machine request, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while getting the benefit of clear and purified water. As an added benefit, the descaling notification alarm is automatically deactivated once AquaClean is installed in your favourite Saeco coffee machine.

        Auto-cleaning cycle removes any hassle

        Auto-cleaning cycle removes any hassle

        The automatic cleaning cycle makes it easy to look after, and it increases the machine’s longevity – giving you more time to enjoy your coffee instead of cleaning up.

        The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

        The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

        Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.

        Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

        Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

        When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has five adjustable settings - from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee.

        The strength selection remembers just how strong you like it

        The strength selection remembers just how strong you like it

        Once you’ve chosen your ideal strength from the 5 different settings, you can easily save it with the Memo Function, as well your desired length and temperature. Then every cup in the future will be customised exactly to your taste. You’ll never have to remind it again, unlike the local barista.

        For an irresistible, creamy foam consistency, the integrated milk carafe froths the milk twice, removing bubbles and impurities. At one press of a button, a splash-free flow of velvety foam pours straight into your cup at a comfortable temperature. The perfect complement to a rich, flavorsome coffee.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          Water filter

        • Design

          Color
          Stainless steel & black

        • Finishing

          Material boiler
          Stainless steel (Inox)
          Material drip tray
          Stainless steel
          Material of main body
          Stainless steel & plastic
          Material of spout
          Plastic
          Material water tank
          Plastic

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Europe

        • General specifications

          Coffee strength settings
          5
          Suitable for
          Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
          Cups at the same time
          2
          Customizing per drink
          • Adjustable coffee strength
          • Adjustable cup volume
          • Adjustable temperature
          Ease of cleaning & maintenance
          • Automatic de-scaling cycle
          • Automatic rinse cycle
          • Automatic carafe cleaning
          • Removable brewing group
          • AquaClean filter compatible
          Ease of use and comfort
          • Removable spout
          • Automatic stand-by
          • Display
          • Removable drip-tray
          • Removable water tank
          • Automatic shut-off
          Grinder settings
          5
          One touch variety
          6
          Special functions
          • Ceramic grinder
          • Hot water option
          • Integrated carafe
          • Ground coffee option
          • Pre-brewing
          Temperature settings
          3
          Type of carafe
          Basic carafe
          Type of display
          LCD
          Coffee drinks
          Espresso, Espresso Lungo, Cappuccino, Latte Macchiato, Hot Water, Milk Froth
          Milk Solution
          Integrated Milk Carafe

        • Sustainability

          Power consumption brewing
          1850  W

        • Technical specifications

          Brewing time one cup
          45 (espresso) to 100 (long coffee)  sec
          Capacity bean container
          250  gr
          Capacity milk carafe
          500  L
          Capacity waste container
          15  servings
          Capacity water tank
          1.8  L
          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Max. cup height
          152  mm
          Pump pressure
          15  bar
          Voltage
          120  V
          Water boilers
          1
          Filter compatibility
          AquaClean

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
          215 x 429 x 330  mm
          Weight of product
          7.2  kg

        • Service

          1-year guarantee
          Yes

              • Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns
