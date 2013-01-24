Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
To power your electronic breast pump
The Philips Avent single elecronic breast pump can be used with mains power, with batteries and manual. The batteries in this pack are appropriate for the device. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To power your electronic breast pump
The Philips Avent single elecronic breast pump can be used with mains power, with batteries and manual. The batteries in this pack are appropriate for the device. See all benefits
Battery pack
Philips shop price
Total:
Replaceable part