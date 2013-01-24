Home
      Philips SmartSleep Better Sleep Program is designed to help you retrain your sleep habits for sustainable results. Using a CBT app and offline journal, the program helps empower you to fall asleep faster or sleep more soundly.¹

        Reclaim your sleep. Reclaim your life.

        • Retrain your sleep
        • 30-day money back guarentee
        • 75% reported better sleep¹
        • Personalized to your needs
        What to expect?

        What to expect?

        Your box includes a unique card with a redemption code for your pre-paid access to the mobile app. Follow the instructions on the card to access the Better Sleep Program, powered by Sleeprate. Along with the app, you will have a personal sleep journal to help you stay engaged. To enhance your experience, you can to link your personal tracker to the program. Activity tracker is not included.

        A commitment to better sleep

        A commitment to better sleep

        The program could last between 4 and 12 weeks, depending on your progress in each “challenge”. These tasks are designed to be challenging and require commitment to complete. This is changing habits, which is not easy. Using the app, together with the journal, will help you reflect on your progress and stay focused each week. Once you have completed the program, you will maintain access to the maintenance modules and support material through the end of your 1-year access to help you stay on track.

        Personalized challenges and tracking

        Personalized challenges and tracking

        The first week will be your “assessment week”, when your sleep is evaluated to determine the root causes, and the first steps to address them. There are no pre-defined program tracks. Each week’s sleep “challenge” is based on your progress the week before. During the assessment week is when the sleep journal is most important to your experience and should be filled in each day in addition to the in-app questionnaires. Through each week, the app and journal work together to guide you along the way for sustainable results.

        Rooted in the principles of clinical CBT

        Rooted in the principles of clinical CBT

        CBT (Cognitive Behavior Therapy) is a proven set of techniques that help retrain you on how to sleep while correcting bad habits that may get in the way of achieving a good night’s sleep. The American College of Physicians recommends it as a first line intervention for people who have had trouble falling or staying asleep for at least one month.2

        How does the program work?

        How does the program work?

        In order to build sustainable behavior change, the Better Sleep Program guides you through a series of challenges designed to fix your particular problem and build the confidence needed to reclaim your sleep. Through continuous tracking and assessment, the app adapts itself to your ongoing needs. The journal coaches you with insights and support, keeps you on track, and helps build confidence throughout your sleep journey.

        The Philips SmartSleep Better Sleep Program

        The Philips SmartSleep Better Sleep Program

        Think of the program as a personal trainer for your sleep. A personalized, behavior-changing program will take between 4 and 12 weeks to complete. At the end, your sleep will be in shape, and you will fall asleep faster or sleep more soundly.1If you’re committed to making it work, you’ll get the life-changing results you’re looking for without the use of medications or supplements.

        Money back guarantee

        The Philips Store offers a 30 day hassle-free return policy. If you are not fully satisfied a Philips SmartSleep product within 30 days, you may contact 1-866-309-3263 for a full refund. https://philips.com/a-w/terms-of-use.html

        Technical Specifications

        • Product Details

          Journal Dimensions
          6 x 5.2 x 0.2 inches
          Journal Weight
          1 oz
          Compatibility
          Andriod, iOS. Please check your compatibility before purchase.

        • Package contents

          Include
          App Redemption card with code, Clinician-authored sleep journal with program guide

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • 1. Users who reported trouble sleeping prior to the program
            • 2. https://www.sleepfoundation.org/sleep-news/cognitive-behavioral-therapy-insomnia
