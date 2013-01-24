Personalized challenges and tracking

The first week will be your “assessment week”, when your sleep is evaluated to determine the root causes, and the first steps to address them. There are no pre-defined program tracks. Each week’s sleep “challenge” is based on your progress the week before. During the assessment week is when the sleep journal is most important to your experience and should be filled in each day in addition to the in-app questionnaires. Through each week, the app and journal work together to guide you along the way for sustainable results.