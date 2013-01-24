Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Get exactly the support you need
    Looking for specific solutions for your product?
    find your model here

    I cannot open the lid of my SENSEO® coffee machine

    A clogged pod holder may cause the lid of your SENSEO® coffee machine to remain stuck. Use these steps to try and open the lid of your machine.

    The pod holder is clogged

    Follow these steps to remove and clean the pod holder:
    1. Switch off the SENSEO® coffee machine.
    2. Pull the lever up as far as it goes and wait 24 hours before you open the lid again. You may need to use quite some force. 
    3. Remove the pod holder.
    4. Clean the sieve in the center of the pod holder with a brush or place it in the dishwasher.
    To prevent this from happening again, make sure to regularly descale your SENSEO® coffee machine with the pod holder in place.

    If this did not solve the issue, please contact us.
    Clean the SENSEO pod holder

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
    PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
    American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Returns
    About Philips
    Contact us

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.