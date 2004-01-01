Philips Diamond Select Allura Xper FD10 X-ray system is factory refurbished to like-new condition. This advanced system offers high resolution imaging to support minimally invasive cardiac surgery & cardiovascular procedures.
Philips next generation dynamic Flat Detector provides excellent image quality at a low patient X-ray dose. The complete imaging pipeline breaks new ground for diagnostic cardiovascular and minimally invasive cardiac procedures. It provides sharp visualization of small anatomical details and objects to enhance confidence during procedures.
Xper Settings
Xper allows each user to customize system functions to match their workflow and procedures. System operation becomes an experience that can aid confident and fast diagnosis.
Allura 3D-CA
Philips Allura 3D Coronary Angiography (3D-CA) is a powerful interventional tool for coronary imaging. It may help prevent misrepresentations of lesions and bifurcations by reducing foreshortened views of the coronary vessel tree.
Refurbishment process
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough five-step refurbishment process.
BodyGuard patient protection
Philips exclusive BodyGuard patient protection mechanism enables the use of high rotation and angulation speeds. It uses capacitive sensing to determine the location of the patient or other objects and prevent collision, while allowing stand positioning at speeds of up to 25° per second. BodyGuard may help prevent time-consuming delays.
StentBoost
StentBoost is a simple, quick, and cost-effective tool to enhance stent visualization in the coronary arteries. With the StentBoost Subtract feature, you can even see the stent in relation to the vessel wall as you are working. This image can support you in placing the stent accurately the first time, may shorten procedures, and potentially reduce the need for additional ones.
Award winning program
Philips Refurbishment program is winner of a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). This underscores the quality and care that goes into each of our Diamond Select systems.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Xper Settings
Xper allows each user to customize system functions to match their workflow and procedures. System operation becomes an experience that can aid confident and fast diagnosis.
Allura 3D-CA
Philips Allura 3D Coronary Angiography (3D-CA) is a powerful interventional tool for coronary imaging. It may help prevent misrepresentations of lesions and bifurcations by reducing foreshortened views of the coronary vessel tree.
Refurbishment process
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough five-step refurbishment process.
BodyGuard patient protection
Philips exclusive BodyGuard patient protection mechanism enables the use of high rotation and angulation speeds. It uses capacitive sensing to determine the location of the patient or other objects and prevent collision, while allowing stand positioning at speeds of up to 25° per second. BodyGuard may help prevent time-consuming delays.
StentBoost
StentBoost is a simple, quick, and cost-effective tool to enhance stent visualization in the coronary arteries. With the StentBoost Subtract feature, you can even see the stent in relation to the vessel wall as you are working. This image can support you in placing the stent accurately the first time, may shorten procedures, and potentially reduce the need for additional ones.
Award winning program
Philips Refurbishment program is winner of a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). This underscores the quality and care that goes into each of our Diamond Select systems.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
* Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
