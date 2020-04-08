Experience exceptional imaging clarity and flexibility for performing a wide variety of cases with our fourth generation Flat Detector systems. Part of the Zenition mobile C-arm family – a series of harmonized mobile C-arm that offers proven ease of use and future-fit capabilities.
Increase OR efficiency
Simplify fleet use across ORs
Reduce total cost of ownership
Simplify set-up of your new OR
Offer state-of-the-art care
Perform complex procedures
Welcome challenging patients
Reduce distractions
Simplify operation for users
Easy to operate by one user
Streamline fleet management
Fast service and sharing
More imaging control at table side
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Point-and-shoot simplicity and reliable uptime make the Zenition 50 mobile C-arm with image intensifier the ideal systems for intensive use in interventions and surgeries. Part of the Zenition mobile C-arm family – a series of harmonized mobile C-arms that offers proven ease of use and future-fit capabilities.
Ideal for general fluoroscopy and vascular specialization, the BV Endura Circular Edition helps you visualize dynamic images in surgery. This versatile system offers many beneficial features that are designed to enhance your workflow.
Laser Aiming Device for use at the Image Intensifier side. It projects a light crosshair towards the tank, indicating the center of the X-ray beam enabling alignment of the C-arm without X-ray. Including battery power supply with auto-switch off circuitry (after 60 sec). Includes low battery indicator function.
The cardiac extension offers the ideal package for cardiac interventions by a combination of dedicated cardiac exam types, high pulse rates, EP filter and the standard memory of 140.000 images. It provides an extensive range cardiac imaging tools like: Dedicated cardiac exam types with anatomical programmed fluoroscopy parameters for: - Electrophysiology procedures, - Advanced pacemaker placements - Cardiac procedures like Heart Valve Replacements. High pulse rate: 30 pulses per second with a maximum of 60mA delivers the power and technology enabling the sharp imaging of fast moving anatomy in the field of interest. EP Filter: Image setting that automatically reduces imaging artefacts (caused by 3D mapping /navigation systems) in EP procedures.
The vascular extension offers the optimal support for vascular procedures by providing an extensive range of vascular imaging tools: Subtraction mode, Live Trace-mode, view Trace, Roadmap mode, Landmarking, CO2 roadmap with Smart Mask, Boluschase
The pain exam consists of fluoroscopy and exposure modes for imaging dense objects. It additionally provides digital subtraction functionality to enable clear visualization of contrast injections. The subtraction functionality also makes it possible to image the exact vasculature in delicate regions of the spine to potentially reduce accidental injection in the vessels.
