    Philips 5400 Series LatteGo

    Be the first to review this item

    More coffee moments to savor

    Make 12 types of café quality coffee at home

    Prepare silky smooth milk froth with LatteGo

    Get the perfect taste and aroma every time

    Save your fully customized drink settings

    Easy to use and easier to clean

    12 customizable coffee styles at your fingertips

     

    Choose from 12 delicious fresh bean coffee varieties, from a smooth espresso to a frothy cappuccino.  This fully automatic espresso machine delivers café quality, fresh bean coffee at home with no hassle. With the Philips LatteGo 5400, you can prepare up to 12 aromatic coffee specialities using fresh beans and milk.

    Silky smooth milk froth

     

    Top off your coffee with a silky-smooth layer of milk froth. Philips LatteGo mixes milk and air at high speed for creamy milk at just the right temperature. It is completely hassle-free and our fastest to clean milk system ever*.
    * Based on consumer testing in Germany for Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2018)

      adjustable ceramic grinder banner

      100% ceramic grinders and AromaExtract for the perfect brew

      Brew high quality, aromatic coffee, every time. The adjustable 100% ceramic grinders have 12 settings for a precision grind, from coarse to ultra-fine while the AromaExtract system ensures the perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup*.

       

      * based on 70-82 °C
      lattego animation banner L.gif

      Personalize and save your favorite coffee:

      Café latte, cappuccino, you name it, you can make it yours. Our coffee customizer’s easily adjustable, intuitive settings store your preferred coffee intensities and lengths for the perfect serve, every time. Boost your drink using the Extra Shot function and use the four profiles to save your preferences.
      easy to clean banner

      Easy to clean and maintain

      Philips LatteGo 5400 is exceptionally simple to clean. The drip tray and coffee grounds container are dishwasher safe while the LatteGo milk system has just 2 parts, no tubes, and can be cleaned in 15 seconds*.  And our unique AquaClean system makes up to 5,000** cups without the need for descaling.

      *Based on consumer testing in Germany for Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2018).

      ** Based on 8 filter replacements as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

      Watch the Philips 5400 Series LatteGo in action now

      Friends sitting around the table, drinking coffee

      Compare and find your LatteGo coffee machine

      Philips 5400 LatteGo

      Philips 5400 LatteGo

      EP5447/94

      • 12 coffee varieties
      • LatteGo milk system
      • Coffee customizer for personalization
      • Colored digital display
      • 4 user profiles to save your recipes
      • 1 guest profile
      • 5 aroma strength settings
      Learn more
      Philips 4300 LatteGo

      Philips 4300 LatteGo

      EP4347/94

      • 8 coffee varieties
      • LatteGo milk system
      • Coffee customizer for personalization
      • Digital display
      • 2 user profiles to save your recipes
      • 1 guest profile
      • 5 aroma strength settings
      Learn more
      Philips 3200 LatteGo

      Philips 3200 LatteGo

      EP3241/54

      • 5 coffee varieties
      • LatteGo milk system
      • MyCoffee Choice for personalization
      • Control panel
      • No user profile
      • No guest profile
      • 3 aroma strength settings
      Learn more
      • Philips 5400 LatteGo

        Philips 5400 LatteGo

        EP5447/90

        • 12 coffee varieties
        • LatteGo milk system
        • Coffee customizer for personalization
        • Colored digital display
        • 4 user profiles to save your recipes
        • 1 guest profile
        • 5 aroma strength settings
        Learn more
      • Philips 4300 LatteGo

        Philips 4300 LatteGo

        EP4346/70

        • 8 coffee varieties
        • LatteGo milk system
        • Coffee customizer for personalization
        • Digital display
        • 2 user profiles to save your recipes
        • 1 guest profile
        • 5 aroma strength settings
        Learn more
      • Philips 3200 LatteGo

        Philips 3200 LatteGo

        EP3241/54

        • 5 coffee varieties
        • LatteGo milk system
        • MyCoffee Choice for personalization
        • Control panel
        • No user profile
        • No guest profile
        • 3 aroma strength settings
        Learn more
