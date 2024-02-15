Enjoy 4 drinks in one touch, with the perfect crema, aroma and temperature. LatteGo automatically prepares silky smooth milk froth for your milky coffees, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 10 seconds*.
The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffees
LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*
4 Beverages
LatteGo
Matte Black
Enjoy 4 drinks in one touch
Enjoy 4 popular coffee recipes: from classic espresso, regular black coffee, to cappuccino, with the prefect crema, aroma and temperature. Hot water for tea is also available.
LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system: 2 parts, no tube
LatteGo is the fastest to clean milk system with only 2 parts, no tubes and can be cleaned in 10 seconds under tap or in the dishwasher. Philips is not offering automatic cleaning as it requires complementary cleaning.
Easy instructions and inspiration with the HomeID App
Discover all there is to know about your fully automatic espresso machine and unlock a world of unlimited inspiration of café-like recipes with the HomeID app.
Up to 5000 cups** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean
By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups**, while enjoying clear and purified water.
40% quieter with SilentBrew, same delicious coffee
Our patented SilentBrew technology reduces machine sounds so you can enjoy the experience of brewing aromatic coffee more. Using sound shielding and quiet grinding, our machines make 40% less noise than earlier models and come with a Quiet Mark certification.
Easy coffee selection and customization
Easily select your favorite drinks thanks to the modern touch screen display with colored icons. Adjust your coffee your way with the My Coffee Choice function: choose your preferred coffee strength, length, and milk froth level, just to your taste.
Silky-smooth froth with LatteGo for various types of milk
At the touch of a button, LatteGo automatically prepares silky smooth milk froth for your milky coffees, thanks to its powerful cyclonic frothing technology, even with your favorite plant-based milk alternatives.
Enriched flavor with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder
Bring out the full avour of your coee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. The durable ceramic grinder can be adjusted in 12 steps, from fine to coarse grindings.
Technical Specifications
Country of origin
Designed in
Italy
Made in
Made in Romania or China, please check the country of manufacture on the device or on the packaging.
Customization
Aroma strength settings
3
Coffee and milk length
Adjustable
Grinder settings
12
Pre-brew aroma control
Yes
Temperature settings
3
Variety
Beverages
Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino, Hot water
Coffee
Cappuccino
Hot water
Coffee powder option
Yes
Double cup
Yes
Milk double cup
No
Other featrues
Silent brew
Yes
Aroma seal
Yes
Removable brew group
Yes
Guided descaling
Yes
AquaClean
Yes
Accessories
Included
Measuring scoop, Water hardness strip test, AquaClean ﬁlter, Grease Tube, LatteGo storage lid
Water hardness strip test
AquaClean ﬁlter
Grease Tube
LatteGo storage lid
Technical specifications
Cord length
39 inches
Voltage
110 V
Frequency
50 Hz
Capacity milk carafe
8.8 oz
Capacity waste container
12 servings
Capacity water tank
61 oz
Weight of product
17.7 lbs
Coffee bean capacity
9.7 oz
Waste container
Frontal access
Water tank
Frontal access
Filter compatibility
AquaClean
Pump pressure
15 Bar
Colour & Finish
Matte Black & Chrome
Product dimensions
9.69 x 14.61 x 17.05 inches 9.69 x 14.61 x 17.05 inches 9.69 x 14.61 x 17.05 inches