What is baby-led weaning and when can you start it?

6 min. read One of the biggest (and most fun) milestones that your baby will experience in his or her first year is starting to eat solid foods like a grown-up. If this is your first baby, you might be unsure where to begin. There are lots of different approaches out there, but one you may have heard of is the child-led weaning method, also known as baby-led weaning (BLW).

BLW offers lots of advantages so we’ll lay out the essentials, including how to start baby-led weaning and a few baby-led weaning ideas to help make this adjustment a great experience for both you and your baby. As always, remember to consult with your child’s doctor for any questions you may have.