My Philips Shaver is not charging
Shaver is not plugged in
The charger or charging cable is not compatible with your Philips Shaver
Energy saving mode is on
To check if your shaver's energy-saving mode is on, try unplugging the charging cord and plugging it back in the shaver again. This will prompt the indicator light to start flashing again. You can now be assured that your shaver is charging.
You are charging your Philips Shaver for the first time or after a very long time
This is nothing to worry about. Let your shaver charge for at least two hours and then check the charging status again. If the shaver is still not charging, there could be a different issue.
Philips Shaver was not placed correctly in the SmartClean system
Hold the shaver upside down above the holder. Make sure the front of the shaver points towards the SmartClean system and then follow the steps below:
1. Place the shaver in the holder.
2. Tilt the shaver backward
3. Press down the top cap of the SmartClean system until you hear a click sound, confirming that the shaver is locked in.
You will see a battery symbol flashing on your SmartClean system indicating that the shaver is charging.
If you have tried the troubleshooting advice above but your shaver is still not charging, then please contact us for further help.