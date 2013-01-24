Support for maintenance and troubleshooting of Saeco espresso machines including Incanto, Minuto, XSMALL, Moltio, Exprelia, PicoBaristo and GranBaristo, Xelsis… and many more.
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Support for maintenance and troubleshooting of Saeco espresso machines including Incanto, Minuto, XSMALL, Moltio, Exprelia, PicoBaristo and GranBaristo, Xelsis… and many more.
Lubricating the coffee machine's brew group ensures that mechanical parts move smoothly for optimal performance of your machine. Use Philips/Saeco grease for lubrication. The movie below shows you which parts to lubricate.
How to lubricate:
Frequency of brew group lubrication:
• If you brew 1-5 cups of coffee a day, lubricate the brew group every 4 months.
• If you brew 6-10 cups of coffee a day, lubricate the brew group every 2 months.
• If you brew more than 10 cups of coffee a day, lubricate the brew group every month.
To insert the coffee machine's brew group it has to be in its neutral position. The movie belolw shows you how to do this.
If you have difficulties inserting the coffee machine's brew group:
To remove the coffee machine's brew group it has to be in its neutral position.
If you have difficulties removing the coffee machine's brew group:
Yes, it is normal for the coffee machine's drip tray to fill up quite quickly and this does not mean the machine is malfunctioning.
During use the internal circuits are rinsed with water that automatically ends up in the drip tray. This is not visible from the outside and therefore can be perceived as if the drip tray fills up quite fast.
• Rinsing ensures optimum machine performance.
• Empty and clean the drip tray each time the 'drip tray full' indicator pops up through the drip tray cover.
Tip: You can place a cup under the dispensing spout to collect the water that comes out of the spout during each automatic rinsing/self-cleaning cycle.
Always empty the coffee grounds container while the coffee machine is switched ON.
If the coffee grounds drawer is emptied while the machine is turned off, the coffee cycle counter is not reset and the message will not disappear.
Also do not place back the coffee grounds drawer too fast. Wait about 5 seconds before you place the coffee grounds drawer back into the machine.
The coffee machine will only dispense water and/or no beans will being ground if the coffee funnel is blocked.
To unblock the coffee funnel.
• Take out the brew group and clean the coffee funnel with a spoon handle. Watch the support video.
• If there is no pre-ground coffee funnel, insert the spoon handle into the coffee funnel from below.
• If you have a Moltio or GranBaristo machine with a removable bean container, remove this container and disassemble. Remove any beans that are stuck in the two separate parts.
Reasons for error code 1, 3, 4, 5 or 14 appearing in the coffee machine display are given below. If any other error code appears, we advise you to contact our Consumer Care Center.
E01
The coffee funnel is blocked by ground coffee.
To unblock the coffee funnel;
• Take out the brew group and clean the coffee funnel with a spoon handle.
• If there is no pre-ground coffee funnel, insert the spoon handle into the coffee funnel from below.
E03
The brew group is clogged or has not been properly greased.
• Rinse the brew group with fresh water, paying particular attention to the filter.
• Grease the brew group as described in the cleaning and maintenance section.
E04:
The brew group is clogged, has not been properly greased or is not locked in position.
• Rinse the brew group with fresh water, paying particular attention to the filter.
• Grease the brew group as described in the cleaning and maintenance section.
• Replace the brew group and make sure it is locked into place. You hear a soft click when it is correctly inserted and locked.
• Switch the machine off and back on.
E05:
• As there can be multiple causes, please contact our Consumer Care Centre to help you out
E14:
• The machine is overheated.
• Switch the machine off and wait for 60 minutes.
If only a few drops of coffee are being dispensed by your coffee machine, there are a number of possible causes.
1. The brew group is clogged or has not been properly greased.
• Rinse the brew group with fresh water, paying particular attention to the filter.
• Grease the brew group as described in the cleaning and maintenance section.
2. The coffee spout is clogged.
• Clean the coffee spout with a needle.
3. Your water filter (e.g. AquaClean/Brita) has not been properly prepared or is clogged.
• Remove the filter from the water tank and immerse it upside down in water.
• Replace the filter and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water.
• If the problem still persists, make a coffee without using the filter. If this works, you know that your filter is clogged and needs to be replaced.
4. The machine needs to be descaled.
• Descale the machine with the Philips/Saeco decalcifier.
If the coffee machine is brewing watery coffee, there can be various causes and solutions.
1. During first-time use:
• The Saeco adapting system is still adjusting. Brew a few more cups of coffee.
• Rinse the brew group with fresh water, especially the filter on the brew group.
• Grease the brew group as described in Cleaning and Maintenance chapter
3. The coffee funnel is blocked by ground coffee.
Unblock the coffee funnel;
• Take out the brew group and clean the coffee funnel with a spoon handle.
• If there is no pre-ground coffee funnel, insert the spoon handle into the coffee funnel from below.
If the milk carafe is not frothing the milk, there can be various causes and solutions.
1. The milk carafe parts are dirty.
• Detach all parts and clean them with warm water /washing-up liquid.
2. The milk carafe dispensing spout is not completely pulled out.
• Check that it is fully pulled out.
3. The milk tube is not well connected to the frothing element.
• Attach the milk tube properly to the frothing element.