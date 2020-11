Charges fully in one hour

With Shaver 6100, you'll enjoy the convenience of Lithium-ion power operation at home or on the road. One hour of charging provides up to 40 minutes of shaving time, and a 3-minute quick-charge option gives you enough power for a single shave. The two-level battery display lets you know when the battery is full and shows a low-battery warning when it's time to recharge.