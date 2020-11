One-hour charge provides up to 17 days of shaving time

The SensoTouch 3D charges in one hour and provides up to 50 minutes (or a maximum of 17 days) of shaving time. A display lets you know how much power remains in the lithium-ion battery and when you need to replace the blades.The SensoTouch 3D is completely cord free, has a travel lock, and comes with a protective pouch, so you can toss it in your bag, briefcase, or suitcase when you're on the go. Additionally, the razor features a worldwide voltage function that adjusts automatically from 100 volts to 240 volts AC, making the SensoTouch 3D ideal for international travel.