Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Designed to go places
Compact and extremely portable, this speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers sound from your iPod/iPhone that is surprisingly powerful - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed to go places
Compact and extremely portable, this speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers sound from your iPod/iPhone that is surprisingly powerful - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you. See all benefits
Designed to go places
Compact and extremely portable, this speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers sound from your iPod/iPhone that is surprisingly powerful - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed to go places
Compact and extremely portable, this speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers sound from your iPod/iPhone that is surprisingly powerful - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you. See all benefits
docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Philips shop price
Total:
The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
The smartly designed spring-loaded docking port of this Philips speaker effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
The gaming experience is never complete without great sound effects. Now your games from Smartphone or any portable device can be made even more thrilling, thanks to Philips docking speaker that puts the boom in the sound. Hear all the sounds loud and clear, and boost your experience to new levels. What's more, you can do this with outstanding convenience, via Bluetooth. Simply make the wireless Bluetooth connection between your portable device and the docking speaker, and play away.
Dock your iPod, iPhone or iPad, and the docking station looks great. Take your device off, and it is still a thing of beauty. Unlike other docking stations, this Fidelio docking station is designed to look gorgeous whether there is a device docked on it or not. Add a dash of elegance to your shelf or desktop with this head-turner.
iPad compatibility
iPhone compatibility
iPod compatibility
iPod/iPhone/iPad App
Connectivity
Audio Playback
Sound
Loudspeakers
Accessories
Power
Dimensions