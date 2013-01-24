Home
      Designed to go places

      Designed to go places

Compact and extremely portable, this speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers sound from your iPod/iPhone that is surprisingly powerful - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you.

      docking speaker with Bluetooth®

      Designed to go places

      Compact and extremely portable, this speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers sound from your iPod/iPhone that is surprisingly powerful - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you. See all benefits

      Designed to go places

      Compact and extremely portable, this speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers sound from your iPod/iPhone that is surprisingly powerful - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you. See all benefits

      docking speaker with Bluetooth®

      Designed to go places

      Compact and extremely portable, this speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers sound from your iPod/iPhone that is surprisingly powerful - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you. See all benefits

        Obsessed with sound

        • for iPod/iPhone/iPad
        Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

        The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone/iPad, even in its case

        The smartly designed spring-loaded docking port of this Philips speaker effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        Superb gaming sound effects via Bluetooth

        The gaming experience is never complete without great sound effects. Now your games from Smartphone or any portable device can be made even more thrilling, thanks to Philips docking speaker that puts the boom in the sound. Hear all the sounds loud and clear, and boost your experience to new levels. What's more, you can do this with outstanding convenience, via Bluetooth. Simply make the wireless Bluetooth connection between your portable device and the docking speaker, and play away.

        Design fit for iPod/iPhone/iPad

        Dock your iPod, iPhone or iPad, and the docking station looks great. Take your device off, and it is still a thing of beauty. Unlike other docking stations, this Fidelio docking station is designed to look gorgeous whether there is a device docked on it or not. Add a dash of elegance to your shelf or desktop with this head-turner.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPad compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPad
          • iPad 2

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod mini
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod classic
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod nano 4th Generation
          • iPod touch 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 5th Generation
          • iPod touch 2nd Gen 8/16/32GB
          • iPod 5th Generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation

        • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

          App name
          • DockStudio
          • Free download from App store
          Compatibility
          iOS 4.3 to iOS 10.3
          Compatibility
          iPod touch, iPhone, iPad iOS 4.3 or later
          7000+ Internet radio stations
          Yes
          5-day weather forecast
          Yes
          Playback
          • album/track navigation
          • playback controls
          Sound settings
          • DBB
          • DSC-Flat,Pop,Rock,Jazz,Classic
          Clock
          • analog display
          • digital display
          Alarm
          • multiple alarms
          • sleep timer
          • wake up to music
          • wake up to nature sounds
          • wake up to photo
          Battery status
          speaker battery status

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Yes

        • Audio Playback

          Cradle playback mode
          • Charging iPhone
          • Charging iPod
          • Charging iPad

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          14W
          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Neodynium magnet system
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Cables
          3.5mm AUX-in

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
          • Battery
          Battery Type
          Built-in battery
          Operating time on battery
          10  hr

        • Dimensions

          Master carton weight
          2.3  kg
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          310 x 110 x 40
          Weight incl. Packaging
          1.04  kg
          Master carton dimensions
          175 x 162 x 440 mm
          Master carton quantity
          2
          Weight
          0.76  kg

