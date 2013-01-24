Other items in the box
- User Manual
- Quick start guide
- Guarantee booklet
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Powerful music wirelessly
Stream music wirelessly over Bluetooth® from any smart device. A dual amplifier offers better sound quality and 230W RMS total output power gives music a solid punch. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful music wirelessly
Stream music wirelessly over Bluetooth® from any smart device. A dual amplifier offers better sound quality and 230W RMS total output power gives music a solid punch. See all benefits
Powerful music wirelessly
Stream music wirelessly over Bluetooth® from any smart device. A dual amplifier offers better sound quality and 230W RMS total output power gives music a solid punch. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful music wirelessly
Stream music wirelessly over Bluetooth® from any smart device. A dual amplifier offers better sound quality and 230W RMS total output power gives music a solid punch. See all benefits
Mini Hi-Fi System
Philips shop price
Total:
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even loptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.
Dual amplifier ensures enhanced sound performance by reducing inter-modulation between the woofer and tweeter, since each transducer is driven by its own dedicated amplifier. The result is deep and powerful bass sounds that have high impact without interfering too much with the higher frequencies so they remain pure and detailed. Utilized in combination with precise, active crossover design, better control on the phase and frequency response of each transducer is achieved, resulting in more balanced and natural sound.
MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.
The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Audio Playback
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Connectivity
Accessories
Dimensions
Power