Feel more energized with light, naturally
Philips EnergyLight is an energy light that uses the natural power of daylight to improve energy levels and mood. Just 20-30 minutes a day is all it takes to feel more energized, active and alert, helping you to perform whenever you need to See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product.
EnergyLight
Natural white light complements any environment.
Philips EnergyLight produces light with a high luminance of up to 10,000 lux and a color close to natural daylight. This revitalizing light has the same effect on the body as a summer’s day, and is clinically proven to improve vitality and energy levels, and to help fight fatigue and winter blues. EnergyUp uses the latest high-power Philips LED lights and technology; these innovations keep EnergyLight slim in size. As a result, EnergyLight takes up little desk space, and is suitable for use virtually anywhere in the home or workplace.
EnergyUp is slim and easy to set up. Simply place EnergyLight at about arm’s length within your field of vision. Slightly in front and to the side of you on a desk or table is ideal, with the unit angled upward so that the light reaches your eyes. Or you may attach EnergyLight to a wall using the included wall mount.
Philips was founded more than one hundred years ago as a pioneer of affordable light bulbs, and later used its expertise in vacuum tube technology to develop one of the world’s first X-ray imaging machines. To this day, the company remains a global leader in lighting and healthcare, driven on by the desire to improve people’s lives around the world every day by creating innovations that matter to you. This proud heritage continues with EnergyLight, an innovative product which benefits from all of Philips’ experience as a leading lighting, healthcare and consumer technology company.
Lack of light during the darker winter months causes many people to experience a noticeable drop off in their energy levels and low spirits as autumn sets in. Known as 'winter blues' (or sub-syndromal seasonal affective disorder, sub-SAD), symptoms may cause the sufferer to feel low, listless and fatigued for weeks or even months on end, affecting both personal performance and mood. Philips EnergyLight fights these symptoms of winter fatigue with the natural energizing power of sunlight, sustaining the body with summer vitality throughout the dark winter months.
Today’s busy modern lifestyles demand peak performance all day long – but even the fittest person suffers energy crashes or lows, particularly when deprived of natural daylight, such as in an office in winter. EnergyLight fights energy dips and improves mood using the natural energizing power of sunlight to stimulate the body and improve alertness. With just a single 20-30 minute session proven to be effective, use EnergyLight whenever you need to charge up and energize: to get going in the morning, reboot after lunch, or maintain sustained energy levels throughout the day.
Just 20-30 minutes a day with EnergyLight is proven to revitalize and promote a positive mood. Simply position the energy light at arm’s length so that the light reaches your eyes. There’s no need to look directly into the light, so you can multitask with EnergyLight, benefitting from it at breakfast, or when working or reading. Since the light is UV free and comfortable and safe for eyes, you can use it for as long as you wish during the day (if used in the evening or before bedtime it may delay sleep). With daily use, you are likely to feel EnergyLight's energizing effect within 1-2 weeks.
Daylight is essential to well-being and keeping fit and energized throughout the day – just like healthy nutrition and regular exercise. Philips EnergyLight mimics the natural energizing power of daylight on a bright sunny day, stimulating special receptors in the eye that trigger the body’s natural response to sunlight. This helps you to feel more energetic, active and alert. On days when your energy level is low and you’re feeling tired, EnergyLight promotes vitality, naturally.
EnergyLight uses a unique lighting system to control glare for complete eye comfort. A unique combination of diffusers, reflectors and filters distribute the powerful LED light evenly across the whole surface of the screen. This controls glare and prevents bright spots, for diffuse light that is always comfortable and pleasant to experience.
EnergyLight Natural white uses the full natural daylight spectrum of light, but without the harmful UV rays associated with sunlight. EnergyLight is therefore safe to use for eyes and skin.
