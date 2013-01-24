Home
    light therapy masthead

    Somneo Sleep & Wake-up Light

    Personalize your sleep experience, wake up refreshed

    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $199.99
    Somneo and app details and features

    Falling asleep and waking up with light

    Benefits of Sleep and Wake-up Lights
    Shop all Sleep and Wake-up Lights

    Energy during the day with light

    How energy lights work
    Show all energy lights

    Learn more about light for day, night and wake-up

    • Light up your life

      Light and your body and mind

      Light up your life

      Feeling rested and renewed in the morning has a lot to do with how you sleep and how you wake up. Understand the impact light has on your body, mood and energy, so you can perform at your best.

      Learn more
    • Recharge at night to run all day

      Day and night with light

      Recharge at night to run all day

      Winding down from the day can be tough, and if a good night’s sleep is out of reach it can create a domino effect. Break the cycle and start a positive routine of good sleeping, waking and living.

      Learn more
    • 125 years of lighting innovation

      The technology behind the light

      125 years of lighting innovation

      More than 100 years of experience in lighting is behind our Wake-up and Energy Lights. See how we are applying lighting technology to bring the sun to your bedroom.

      Learn more

