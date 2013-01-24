Home
    Light therapy
    HF3650 BrightEyes PIU HappyAwake

    Recharge at night to run all day

    The power of light to help you fall asleep faster, wake up refreshed and perform all day


    Winding down from the day can be tough, and if a good night’s sleep is out of reach it can create a domino effect. Having trouble waking up is hard and it can be a struggle to keep your energy up all day. Our range of lights can help you break the cycle and start a positive routine of good sleeping, waking and living.
    See all Sleep & Wake-up Lights

    Compare Philips Wake-Up Lights

    Philips Somneo Sleep & Wake-up Light

    Somneo

    Philips Somneo Sleep & Wake-up Light

    Philips shop price
    Compare with current
    Philips Wake-up Light with Midnight Light & Colored Sunrise and Sunset

    Wake-up Light

    Philips Wake-up Light with Midnight Light & Colored Sunrise and Sunset

    Philips shop price
    $169.99*
    Compare with current
    Philips Wake-up Light with Colored Sunrise and Sunset Simulation

    Wake-up Light

    Philips Wake-up Light with Colored Sunrise and Sunset Simulation

    Philips shop price
    $119.95*
    Compare with current
    Philips Wake-up Light with Sunrise and Sunset Simulation

    Wake-up Light

    Philips Wake-up Light with Sunrise and Sunset Simulation

    Philips shop price
    $119.95*
    Compare with current
    Philips Wake-up Light with Sunrise Simulation

    Wake-up Light

    Philips Wake-up Light with Sunrise Simulation

    Philips shop price
    $49.99*
    Compare with current

    User reviews

    Overall rating 4.4 / 5
    Overall rating 3.7 / 5
    Overall rating 3.1 / 5
    Overall rating 3 / 5

    Lux level
    • 315
    • 300
    • 300
    • 300
    • 200

    Number wakeup settings

    • 2 (to accommodate weekday /weekend)
    • 2 (to accommodate weekday /weekend)
    • 2 (to accommodate weekday /weekend)
    • 1
    • 1

    Sunrise simulation
    • Bright yellow, warm orange & soft red
    • Bright yellow, warm orange & soft red
    • Bright yellow, warm orange & soft red
    • Bright yellow & warm orange
    • Bright yellow

    Sunset simulation
    • Bright yellow, warm orange & soft red
    • Bright yellow, warm orange & soft red
    • Bright yellow, warm orange & soft red
    • Bright yellow & warm orange
    • Bright yellow

    Brightness settings
    • 25
    • 20
    • 20
    • 10
    • 10

    Wakeup sounds
    • 8 natural sounds + white noise
    • 7 natural sounds
    • 5 natural sounds
    • 3 natural sounds
    • 1 gentle beep

    Reading light
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes

    FM Radio
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes

    AUX input to play music from phone
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Night light tap feature
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Power backup
    • Yes
    • Yes

    USB port to charge phone
    • Yes
    • Yes

    RelaxBreathe wind down feature
    • Yes
    * Suggested retail price

