Simulate a natural sunrise to wake up refreshed

The Sleep and Wake Up Light gradually increases before your alarm time. Over the course of 30 minutes, the simulation will start off a soft morning red and gradually increase to orange, until your room is filled with bright yellow right. This creates a natural stimulation to wake up, while your body is still asleep. By the time light has filled the room, natural sounds or FM radio completes your wake up experience, leaving you ready for the day.