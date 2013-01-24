Home
      SmartSleep Wake-up Light

      HF3520/60
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Wake up naturally

      Inspired by nature's sunrise, the Philips Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light and sound to wake you in a more natural way, so you feel more refreshed. The relaxing sunset simulation helps you wind down for bedtime. Developed with Philips' clinical Sleep & Respironics healthcare knowledge and our 100+ years of Lighting expertise. Only Philips Wake-up lights are clinically proven and backed by our 90 Day No Hassle Money Back Guarantee.

        Wake up naturally

        with a Wake-up Light and a coloured sunrise

        • Philips’ best-selling Wake-up Light
        • Colored Sunrise Simulation
        • Sunset Simulation for relaxing bedtime
        • 5 Natural Wake-up Sounds & FM Radio
        Colored Sunrise Simulation Wakes you and Sunset Relaxes for Bedtime

        Colored Sunrise Simulation Wakes you and Sunset Relaxes for Bedtime

        Inspired by nature’s sunrise, light gradually increases within 30 minutes until your room is filled with bright yellow light. This process of increasing light mirroring a sunrise, stimulates your body to wake up naturally. By the time light has filled the room your chosen natural sound is added to complete the gentle wakeup experience, leaving you ready to Rise and Thrive for the day ahead.

        Choice of 5 different natural wake up sounds

        Choice of 5 different natural wake up sounds

        At your set wake up time natural sound will play to complete the wake up experience and ensure you are awake. The selected sound gradually increases in volume to your selected level within one and a half minute. There are five natural sounds you can choose from: Forest Birds, Buddha, Yoga, Ocean Waves, and Nepal Bowls.

        FM radio lets you wake up with your favorite radio show

        FM radio lets you wake up with your favorite radio show

        Listen to your favorite radio show while you are waking up.

        Display automatically dims itself when the bedroom gets dark

        Display automatically dims itself when the bedroom gets dark

        The brightness of the display adjusts itself. If the bedroom is filled with light, the brightness increases to keep the display readable. When the bedroom is dark the brightness dims so it doesn’t light up your bedroom when you are trying to sleep

        Just tap the product to snooze

        Just tap the product to snooze

        A slight tap anywhere on the Wake-up light, sets the snooze mode. After 9 minutes the sound will gently start playing again.

        The only Wake-up Light clinically proven to work

        The only Wake-up Light clinically proven to work

        At this moment in time the Philips wake-up light is the only one scientifically proven to work. In order to make the Wake-up Light the best possible product it can be in genuinely waking you up naturally and energized we have done a lot of clinical research. This reseach was conducted by independent science facilities to study and prove the effects of the wake-up light on the overall wake up experience. This way we have proven, among other things, that the Philips Wake-up Light not only wakes you more naturally, but also more energized and that it improves your mood in the morning.

        Developed by Philips, experts in light for over 100 years.

        Developed by Philips, experts in light for over 100 years.

        Philips was founded over a 100 years ago as a company that produced and sold lightbulbs. Over 100 years Philips grew into a global company that brings innovation in lots of different areas. To this day lighting still is the soul of Philips. The Wake-up Light is proud to continue its heritage by building on years of knowlegde and expertise of the world's most well know lighting expert.

        Dimming light gently sends you off to sleep

        Dimming light gently sends you off to sleep

        Sunset simulation is a light therapy used before you go to sleep. Sunset simulation prepares your body to fall asleep by gradually decreasing light to your set duration.

        92% of users agree that it is easier to get out of bed

        92% of users agree that it is easier to get out of bed

        Independent research* shows that 92% of Philips Wake-up light users find it is easier to get out of bed (Metrixlab 2011, N=209)

        20 brightness settings to fit your personal preference

        20 brightness settings to fit your personal preference

        The sensitivity to light differs per person. In general, when using a higher light intensity a person needs less time to become fully awake. The 20 light intensities of the Wake-up light can be personalized and even be set up to 300 lux.

        4 display brightness levels - adjust to your preference

        4 display brightness levels - adjust to your preference

        The brightness of the display can change from high-medium-low-very low-none.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Anti-slip rubber feet
          Yes
          Snooze type
          Smart snooze
          Display brightness control
          Self adjusting
          Instore demo function
          Yes
          Number of alarm times
          2 alarms
          Tap snooze for sound
          9 minutes
          Charges iPhone/ iPod Touch
          No
          Controlled by iPhone/ iPod App
          No

        • Safety

          UV-free
          UV-free

        • Sound

          FM radio
          Yes
          Number of Wake-up Sounds
          5
          Music from smartphone / iPod
          No

        • Well-being by light

          Increase alertness
          Yes
          Drift to sleep naturally
          Yes
          Wake up naturally
          Yes
          Wake-up gradually
          Yes

        • Natural light

          Brightness settings
          20
          Colored sunrise simulation
          Yes. Red, to orange to yellow
          Light intensity
          300 Lux
          Sunrise simulating process
          adjustable 20-40 minutes
          Sunset simulation
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          150  cm
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Insulation
          Class III
          Insulation Powerplug
          Class II (double isolation)
          Power
          16.5  W
          Power Output Adapter
          12W
          Type of lamps
          Lumiled Luxeon Rebel
          Voltage
          100/240  V
          Time backup
          4 to 8 hours

        • Weight and dimensions

          Country of origin
          China
          Power Plug weigth
          99 gram
          Product dimensions
          19.2 (height) x 19.9 (diameter) x14.6 (depth)  cm
          Product weight
          730 grams  g

