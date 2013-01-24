Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Wake up naturally
Inspired by nature’s sunrise, the Philips Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light and sound to wake you in a more natural way, so you feel more refreshed. The relaxing sunset simulation helps you wind down for bedtime. Developed with Philips’ clinical Sleep & Respironics healthcare knowledge and our 100+ years of Lighting expertise. Only Philips Wake-up lights are clinically proven and backed by our 90 Day No Hassle Money Back Guarantee. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wake up naturally
Inspired by nature’s sunrise, the Philips Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light and sound to wake you in a more natural way, so you feel more refreshed. The relaxing sunset simulation helps you wind down for bedtime. Developed with Philips’ clinical Sleep & Respironics healthcare knowledge and our 100+ years of Lighting expertise. Only Philips Wake-up lights are clinically proven and backed by our 90 Day No Hassle Money Back Guarantee. See all benefits
Wake up naturally
Inspired by nature’s sunrise, the Philips Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light and sound to wake you in a more natural way, so you feel more refreshed. The relaxing sunset simulation helps you wind down for bedtime. Developed with Philips’ clinical Sleep & Respironics healthcare knowledge and our 100+ years of Lighting expertise. Only Philips Wake-up lights are clinically proven and backed by our 90 Day No Hassle Money Back Guarantee. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wake up naturally
Inspired by nature’s sunrise, the Philips Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light and sound to wake you in a more natural way, so you feel more refreshed. The relaxing sunset simulation helps you wind down for bedtime. Developed with Philips’ clinical Sleep & Respironics healthcare knowledge and our 100+ years of Lighting expertise. Only Philips Wake-up lights are clinically proven and backed by our 90 Day No Hassle Money Back Guarantee. See all benefits