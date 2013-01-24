Search terms
A compact blue light energizes you like bright daylight to fight energy dips, fatigue and winter blues.
A compact blue light energizes you like bright daylight to fight energy dips, fatigue and winter blues.
HF3418
HF3429/60
HF3422/60
Philips GoLITE BLU Energy Light Therapy
HF3429/60
HF3422/60
While bright sunlight is shown to lift our mood and boost energy, a gloomy, grey sky can actually have a negative impact on both. Light exposure through the eyes, either by the sun or artificial light source, is show to be able to counteract reduced feelings of wellbeing. goLITE BLU produces a particular kind of pure blue blight that occurs naturally on very sunny, clear days.
With daily use in a normally lit room – during your normal routines of work, meals or TV time – you are likely to feel goLITE BLU’s energizing effects within 1-2 weeks. Just 20-30 minutes a day is proven to revitalize and promote a positive mood. Its lightweight design, rechargeable battery and sturdy travel pouch makes it easy to take this energy light with you anywhere, and fits your desk or table at home or at work.
Light and your body and mind
Light and your body and mind

Feeling rested and renewed in the morning has a lot to do with how you sleep and how you wake up. Understand the impact light has on your body, mood and energy, so you can perform at your best.
Day and night with light
Day and night with light

Winding down from the day can be tough, and if a good night's sleep is out of reach it can create a domino effect. Break the cycle and start a positive routine of good sleeping, waking and living.
The technology behind the light
The technology behind the light

More than 100 years of experience in lighting is behind our Wake-up and Energy Lights. See how we are applying lighting technology to bring the sun to your bedroom.