    Light therapy
    Feel more energized by light, naturally

    Clinically proven light therapy    

    Source: AEON – AST 282V-140876, June 2014

      Energy Light


      Energy by light

      Even brightness, ultimate eye comfort
      Improves energy levels and mood
      Results in just 20-30 min/day
      100% UV free light - safe for eyes and skin
      Rechargeable battery and mains cord for use anywhere
      About Energy Light


      A compact blue light energizes you like bright daylight to fight energy dips, fatigue and winter blues.

       

      *J.L. Anderson et al. Acta Psychiatr Scand 2009 120, p.203; W.B. Duijzer, Y. Meesters (SLTBR 2011, p.33)
      A compact blue light energizes you like bright daylight to fight energy dips, fatigue and winter blues.

       

      *J.L. Anderson et al. Acta Psychiatr Scand 2009 120, p.203; W.B. Duijzer, Y. Meesters (SLTBR 2011, p.33)

      Find the right light for your energy needs

      Philips GoLITE BLU Energy Light Therapy

      Coming Soon!
      Download the Philips Energy Light App

      Make the most out of your Energy Light with the energy light app. Create your own energy program tailored to your own personal choices and set reminders to use Energy Light at the best time of day for you.
      See how our energy light is designed to help give you the effect of a bright sunny day.

      Energy all day with light

       

      While bright sunlight is shown to lift our mood and boost energy, a gloomy, grey sky can actually have a negative impact on both. Light exposure through the eyes, either by the sun or artificial light source, is show to be able to counteract reduced feelings of wellbeing. goLITE BLU produces a particular kind of pure blue blight that occurs naturally on very sunny, clear days.

       

      With daily use in a normally lit room – during your normal routines of work, meals or TV time – you are likely to feel goLITE BLU’s energizing effects within 1-2 weeks. Just 20-30 minutes a day is proven to revitalize and promote a positive mood. Its lightweight design, rechargeable battery and sturdy travel pouch makes it easy to take this energy light with you anywhere, and fits your desk or table at home or at work.
      91% of users are satisfied with their Philips energy light product
      of users are satisfied with their Philips energy light product**
      84% of the users are satisfied with the way goLITE BLU Intense Blue helps them with fighting winter blues**
      of the users are satisfied with the way Energy Light Intense Blue helps them with fighting winter blues***
      Sleeping, waking and living with light

      • Light up your life

        Light and your body and mind

        Light up your life

        Feeling rested and renewed in the morning has a lot to do with how you sleep and how you wake up. Understand the impact light has on your body, mood and energy, so you can perform at your best.

      • Recharge at night to run all day

        Day and night with light

        Recharge at night to run all day

        Winding down from the day can be tough, and if a good night’s sleep is out of reach it can create a domino effect. Break the cycle and start a positive routine of good sleeping, waking and living.

      • 125 years of lighting innovation

        The technology behind the light

        125 years of lighting innovation

        More than 100 years of experience in lighting is behind our Wake-up and Energy Lights. See how we are applying lighting technology to bring the sun to your bedroom.

      More in light


      Sleep & Wake-up Lights help you sleep better at night and wake up naturally.
