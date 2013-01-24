While bright sunlight is shown to lift our mood and boost energy, a gloomy, grey sky can actually have a negative impact on both. Light exposure through the eyes, either by the sun or artificial light source, is show to be able to counteract reduced feelings of wellbeing. goLITE BLU produces a particular kind of pure blue blight that occurs naturally on very sunny, clear days.

With daily use in a normally lit room – during your normal routines of work, meals or TV time – you are likely to feel goLITE BLU’s energizing effects within 1-2 weeks. Just 20-30 minutes a day is proven to revitalize and promote a positive mood. Its lightweight design, rechargeable battery and sturdy travel pouch makes it easy to take this energy light with you anywhere, and fits your desk or table at home or at work.