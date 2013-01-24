Home
    More than 125 years of innovation to brighten your life

    Sleek, streamlined and easy-to-use, there’s a lot of  innovation and bright ideas under the smooth surface of our Sleep & Wake-up Light and energy lights.
    A million transitions
    HF3650 BrightEyes line up
    Our Sleep & Wake-up Light is designed to turn on at a million times dimmer than its full intensity. Even in a completely dark room many people can’t tell that the light has come on. As the light increases our wake-up light is configured so that each gradation brighter is so small it can hardly be noticed. So you are woken slowly and gradually, without jarring increases of light.
    first Philips light bulb
    The first Philips lightbulb, produced in 1892.

    A century of experience and innovation

    Since the introduction of the first Philips light bulb in 1892 we have been at the forefront of lighting technology. From infrared to halogen to LED to Xenon, we’re looking for the next improvement or innovation that can make a difference in people’s lives. Our range of Sleep & Wake-up Light brings the spirit of innovation into your life for better sleep, waking and energy through light. Read more

