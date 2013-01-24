In modern society we have the capability to prolong the light part of the day by using artificial lighting. Our bodies are not synchronized to the rhythm of the sun, but to our lifestyle. Many people are extending their daily activities towards the evening, delaying their bedtime and, in case of work or school obligations on the next day, shortening their sleep time.



However, not enough sleep has an impact on our daily functions. Sleep & Wake-up Lights let you reduce the amount of light during the last few hours before bedtime by simulating a natural sunset, and help you wind down with light-guided breathing.



By maintaining routine sleep and waking times with fewer variations, sufficient light exposure during the day, low light exposure during the evening and darkness during the night, one can achieve a good balance between rest and activity and reduce a variety of health risks.