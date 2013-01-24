Light is needed for vision, but light entering our eyes also has other “non-image forming” effects. It plays an important role in how we feel and how well we can function mentally. Some of the non-image forming effects of light exposure depend on the color of light in combination with timing of exposure. Some colors and intensities that are beneficial at one time of day may be detrimental at other times of day.
Sleep and waking
Light and waking up
In nature, daily life is initiated by the sunrise, and comes to rest after sunset. Modern society calls for different schedules, so we often need to get up before sunrise, and continue activities till long after sunset.
However these natural, gradual changes from dark to light and back to dark are important cues for our body’s optimal function and for our sense of wellbeing. Wake-up lights provide a gradual increase of light intensity before you wake up that gently preparing your body, so you can have a more energized feeling and natural, easy rising.
Sleep patterns
In modern society we have the capability to prolong the light part of the day by using artificial lighting. Our bodies are not synchronized to the rhythm of the sun, but to our lifestyle. Many people are extending their daily activities towards the evening, delaying their bedtime and, in case of work or school obligations on the next day, shortening their sleep time.
However, not enough sleep has an impact on our daily functions. Sleep & Wake-up Lights let you reduce the amount of light during the last few hours before bedtime by simulating a natural sunset, and help you wind down with light-guided breathing.
By maintaining routine sleep and waking times with fewer variations, sufficient light exposure during the day, low light exposure during the evening and darkness during the night, one can achieve a good balance between rest and activity and reduce a variety of health risks.
Most people recognize they feel much more energetic during a bright, sunny day and often sleep better afterwards. Dark, gloomy days, especially in winter may induce feelings of lethargy, low spirit and sleepiness.
The reason why some people experience mild changes in energy levels in winter, and others do not is not really known. Whether it actually is the lack of light that is causing the symptoms is also unclear. What is known is that light exposure through the eyes, either by the sun or by an artificial light source, may be able to counteract reduced feelings of tiredness.
During the winter, bright light during the day, and in particular during the morning hours may fight the low energy levels. Energy lights simulate the natural power of daylight to help improve energy levels and wellbeing.