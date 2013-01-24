Home
    LED Headlamp

    7" round

    LED01X1
      Philips LED Headlamps feature our advanced LUXEON Altilon LEDs. This innovative technology delivers powerful, precise illumination and bright white 5600 K light output that's closer to the color temperature of daylight.

        50x Longer life

        First to market with street-legal exterior LEDs

        • LED01X1
        • Dual beam system
        • DOT compliant

        High-Power Luxeon® Altilon LEDs

        Philips LED Headlamps feature our advanced LUXEON Altilon LEDs. This innovative technology delivers powerful, precise illumination and bright white 5600 K light output that's closer to the color temperature of daylight, while dramatically improving overall nighttime visibilit

        Split-lamp with a low beam and high beam

        The split-lamp low beam and high beam offers a unique look, when on and off. In addition, the complex reflector design optimizes and evenly distributes for the best visibility and pattern.

        Military-grade die-cast aluminium housing

        Unlike your traditional headlamp, the Philips LED Headlamp is bulb-free and electronics are encapsulated in hardened epoxy to resist damage caused by shock and vibration. The LED Headlamp features a military-grade die cast aluminium housing and an impact-resistant polycarbonate lens. The 'split-lamp' appearance offers a unique look when on and off, and their ultra-rugged construction make these LED headlamps ready for tough conditions - on road or off.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          12  V

        • Product description

          Application
          Headlight
          Designation
          Philips LED Headlamp
          Range
          LED Headlamp
          Type
          7" round
          Color temperature
          5600
          Light source
          2 LED Arrays
          Replaces
          6014, 6015, 6016, H6024

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          High-Performance LEDs
          Product highlight
          • 12 year-lifespan
          • 5x time more light
          • road legal LED

