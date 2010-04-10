Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    1. Join the subscription experience.
    2. Enjoy the convenience of subscription and receive a new replenishment at your door.
    3. Customize subscription to your needs.

    MP3 video player

    SA2VBE08K/17
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Superior sound experience Superior sound experience Superior sound experience
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      MP3 video player

      SA2VBE08K/17
      Overall Rating / 5

      Superior sound experience

      The superbly small and sturdy GoGear Vibe hits the right note with Philips FullSound™ for an enhanced sound experience and Songbird for cool music exploration and synchronization. Plus, enjoy great entertainment with comfy earphones. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      MP3 video player

      Superior sound experience

      The superbly small and sturdy GoGear Vibe hits the right note with Philips FullSound™ for an enhanced sound experience and Songbird for cool music exploration and synchronization. Plus, enjoy great entertainment with comfy earphones. See all benefits

      Superior sound experience

      The superbly small and sturdy GoGear Vibe hits the right note with Philips FullSound™ for an enhanced sound experience and Songbird for cool music exploration and synchronization. Plus, enjoy great entertainment with comfy earphones. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      MP3 video player

      Superior sound experience

      The superbly small and sturdy GoGear Vibe hits the right note with Philips FullSound™ for an enhanced sound experience and Songbird for cool music exploration and synchronization. Plus, enjoy great entertainment with comfy earphones. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all MP3 & MP4 players

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        MP3 video player

        MP3 video player

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Superior sound experience

        Small size, big entertainment

        • ViBE
        • 8GB*
        Philips Songbird: one simple program to discover, play, sync

        Philips Songbird: one simple program to discover, play, sync

        One simple, easy-to-use program that comes with your GoGear player, Philips Songbird lets you discover and play all your media, and sync it seamlessly with your Philips GoGear. Its intuitive and powerful music management features let you discover new artists and music styles directly in the program through music and media stores, services and websites. Play your own library and media from the internet and seamlessly sync all of it from your PC to your Philips GoGear.

        Fullsound™ to bring your MP3 music to life

        Fullsound™ to bring your MP3 music to life

        Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed MP3 music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience CD music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor (DSP). The result is fuller bass with more depth and impact, boosted voice and instrument clarity, and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed MP3 music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul and move your feet.

        Audible.com features digital audiobooks and more

        Audible.com features digital audiobooks and more

        Audible.com is your destination for the widest selection of digital audiobooks, magazines, radio shows, stand-up comedy, and more available for download. Enjoy books in the car, at the gym, or around the house. Authors and icons read their own works, and famous actors narrate your favorite titles. At Audible.com you can browse and sample over 75,000 selections, including the latest best sellers and timeless classics.

        1.5" Full color display for easy navigation and album art

        1.5" Full color display for easy navigation and album art

        3.8 cm (1.5") full color screen allows you to navigate easily within the control menu or the music files of your GoGear player. Plus, you can flip through your photo collection while enjoying your music on the go.

        FM radio with RDS and 20 presets for more music options

        FM radio with RDS and 20 presets for more music options

        RDS (Radio Data System) is a communications protocol standard that allows digital information to be transmitted over FM radio broadcasts. RDS-enabled FM radio receivers can display this useful information that includes station identity, program details and song title and artist, etc. At anytime, you can store a desired station as a preset channel on your GoGear player. With 20 preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Easy and intuitive user interface with album art display

        Easy and intuitive user interface with album art display

        GoGear’s easy and intuitive user interface is powered by an advanced navigation technology. It not only helps to ensure quick and smooth navigation but also an enjoyable multimedia experience that doesn’t take long to master. Smart features like Album Art – which displays album artwork embedded in music files – enables you to have a richer experience, just like in the good old days when you would view the cover of a CD or LP while enjoying your music.

        Voice recording to take notes or record anything, anytime

        Voice recording to take notes or record anything, anytime

        Voice recording converts your GoGear player into a handy dictation machine. Besides playing music or listening to radio, you can also record notes or reminders for work or school, record shopping lists and phone numbers – even song lyrics. By pressing the recording button and speaking into the built-in microphone, voice messages are compressed and stored in the built-in internal memory. Voice recording gives you a highly portable voice recorder allowing you to record anything, anytime and anywhere!

        Folder view to organize and view media files like on your PC

        Folder view to organize and view media files like on your PC

        Folder view is an optional directory view of the GoGear player that lets you view all the files on your player as if it were a computer. Once you select Folder view, opening any supported file (i.e. music, pictures or videos) is as easy as selecting the file and hitting Play.

        Aluminum finish for robustness and durability

        Aluminum finish for robustness and durability

        Smart Shuffle to listen to what you like most first

        Smart Shuffle to listen to what you like most first

        Soft rubber earbuds for comfortable listening

        Soft rubber earbuds let you enjoy your music in comfort. A soft rubber cap encapsulates each earbud, and gently adjusts to the shape and size of your ear. It provides a soft cushion that makes listening through painful headphones a thing of the past.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Backlight
          Yes
          Type
          LCD
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          1.5  inch
          Resolution
          128 x 128
          Diagonal screen size (cm)
          3.81 cm

        • Sound

          Equalizer customizable
          Yes
          Equalizer settings
          • Funk
          • Hip Hop
          • Jazz
          • Rock
          • Techno
          • Classical
          Frequency response
          20 - 18 000  Hz
          Signal to noise ratio
          > 84 dB
          Channel separation
          45  dB
          Sound Enhancement
          FullSound
          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 2.4 mW

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA
          • FLAC
          • APE
          ID3 Tag support
          Song title, artist, album
          MP3 bit rates
          8-320 kbps and VBR
          WMA bit rates
          5-320 kbps
          WMA sample rates
          8, 11.025, 16, 22.050, 32, 44.1, 48 kHz
          MP3 sample rates
          • 16  kHz
          • 32  kHz
          • 48  kHz
          • 11.025  kHz
          • 22.050  kHz
          • 8  kHz
          Digital Rights Management
          Windows Media DRM for Portable Devices, Supports download & subscription music services

        • Still Picture Playback

          Picture Compression Format
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          Slide show
          Yes

        • Storage Media

          Built-in memory type
          NAND Flash
          Mass storage class compliant
          Yes
          Built-in memory capacity
          8 GB
          Music memory capacity, MP3
          Up to 1800 tracks*

        • Connectivity

          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          USB
          USB 2.0

        • Convenience

          Dedicated volume controls
          Yes
          Function
          Keypad lock
          Superscroll
          Yes
          Firmware upgradeable
          Yes
          Battery charging indication
          On user interface
          Charge & play
          when connected to PC
          Customizable volume limit
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Headphones
          AY3832
          USB cable
          AY3930
          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Software

          Philips Songbird
          Yes

        • Green Specifications

          Lead-free soldered product
          Yes
          Certified green product
          pending

        • System Requirements

          PC OS
          Windows XP (SP3) / Windows Vista / Windows 7
          Internet connection
          Yes (for access to updated support documents, manuals, future firmware and PC software upgrades)
          USB
          Free USB port

        • Power

          Battery capacity
          240 mAh
          Battery Type
          LI-Polymer
          Playtime on internal battery
          Up to 24 hours audio or 4 hours video
          Rechargeable
          Yes, via USB

        • Dimensions

          Packaging type
          D-box
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          66.8 x 11.5 x 44.0 mm
          Product weight
          0.038  kg
          D-box dimensions (WxDxH)
          110 x 30 x 120 mm

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Station presets
          20

        • Video Playback

          MJPEG (.mp4)
          128x128 pixels, 30 fps, 512 kbps

        • Audio Capturing

          Built-in microphone
          mono
          Voice recording
          Yes

        • Partners

          7digital
          Yes
          Audible
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Storage capacity based on 4 minutes per song and 64 kbps WMA or 128 kbps MP3 encoding.
            • Actual transfer speed may vary based on your operating system and software configuration.
            • 1GB = 1 billion bytes; available storage capacity will be less.
            Back to top

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:

            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Online Store Support
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us
            Best Online Shop 2023 award
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.