Philips Songbird: one simple program to discover, play, sync

One simple, easy-to-use program that comes with your GoGear player, Philips Songbird lets you discover and play all your media, and sync it seamlessly with your Philips GoGear. Its intuitive and powerful music management features let you discover new artists and music styles directly in the program through music and media stores, services and websites. Play your own library and media from the internet and seamlessly sync all of it from your PC to your Philips GoGear.