Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Superior sound experience
The superbly small and sturdy GoGear Vibe hits the right note with Philips FullSound™ for an enhanced sound experience and Songbird for cool music exploration and synchronization. Plus, enjoy great entertainment with comfy earphones. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Superior sound experience
The superbly small and sturdy GoGear Vibe hits the right note with Philips FullSound™ for an enhanced sound experience and Songbird for cool music exploration and synchronization. Plus, enjoy great entertainment with comfy earphones. See all benefits
Superior sound experience
The superbly small and sturdy GoGear Vibe hits the right note with Philips FullSound™ for an enhanced sound experience and Songbird for cool music exploration and synchronization. Plus, enjoy great entertainment with comfy earphones. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Superior sound experience
The superbly small and sturdy GoGear Vibe hits the right note with Philips FullSound™ for an enhanced sound experience and Songbird for cool music exploration and synchronization. Plus, enjoy great entertainment with comfy earphones. See all benefits
MP3 video player
Total:
One simple, easy-to-use program that comes with your GoGear player, Philips Songbird lets you discover and play all your media, and sync it seamlessly with your Philips GoGear. Its intuitive and powerful music management features let you discover new artists and music styles directly in the program through music and media stores, services and websites. Play your own library and media from the internet and seamlessly sync all of it from your PC to your Philips GoGear.
Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed MP3 music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience CD music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor (DSP). The result is fuller bass with more depth and impact, boosted voice and instrument clarity, and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed MP3 music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul and move your feet.
Audible.com is your destination for the widest selection of digital audiobooks, magazines, radio shows, stand-up comedy, and more available for download. Enjoy books in the car, at the gym, or around the house. Authors and icons read their own works, and famous actors narrate your favorite titles. At Audible.com you can browse and sample over 75,000 selections, including the latest best sellers and timeless classics.
3.8 cm (1.5") full color screen allows you to navigate easily within the control menu or the music files of your GoGear player. Plus, you can flip through your photo collection while enjoying your music on the go.
RDS (Radio Data System) is a communications protocol standard that allows digital information to be transmitted over FM radio broadcasts. RDS-enabled FM radio receivers can display this useful information that includes station identity, program details and song title and artist, etc. At anytime, you can store a desired station as a preset channel on your GoGear player. With 20 preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
GoGear’s easy and intuitive user interface is powered by an advanced navigation technology. It not only helps to ensure quick and smooth navigation but also an enjoyable multimedia experience that doesn’t take long to master. Smart features like Album Art – which displays album artwork embedded in music files – enables you to have a richer experience, just like in the good old days when you would view the cover of a CD or LP while enjoying your music.
Voice recording converts your GoGear player into a handy dictation machine. Besides playing music or listening to radio, you can also record notes or reminders for work or school, record shopping lists and phone numbers – even song lyrics. By pressing the recording button and speaking into the built-in microphone, voice messages are compressed and stored in the built-in internal memory. Voice recording gives you a highly portable voice recorder allowing you to record anything, anytime and anywhere!
Folder view is an optional directory view of the GoGear player that lets you view all the files on your player as if it were a computer. Once you select Folder view, opening any supported file (i.e. music, pictures or videos) is as easy as selecting the file and hitting Play.
Soft rubber earbuds let you enjoy your music in comfort. A soft rubber cap encapsulates each earbud, and gently adjusts to the shape and size of your ear. It provides a soft cushion that makes listening through painful headphones a thing of the past.
Picture/Display
Sound
Audio Playback
Still Picture Playback
Storage Media
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Software
Green Specifications
System Requirements
Power
Dimensions
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Video Playback
Audio Capturing
Partners
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.