I was provided a package of 2 Philips Avent Newborn Pacifiers and recently tried them with my 6 week old twins. I had only tried pacifiers with them once before this time and struggled because they could not keep them in their mouths, even though they were an orthodontic version. To my pleasant surprise, my twins love these pacifiers! They are very small so perfect for young infants and those that don't have experience with pacifiers. These have saved us because the twins now go to bed much more easily than before because they soothe themselves with the pacifiers. I really like the sleek design and see through plastic so you can see the baby's lips and mouth. Some pacifiers are more about the look than the functionality, but that is not the case with these. I will definitely be purchasing more to use as backups!