2 year warranty
SCF176/21
3-6 m
BPA-Free
Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the pacifier ends upside-down in the mouth.
The Philips Avent silicone nipple is taste and odor-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean and it doesn't get sticky. The nipple is strong, long-lasting and won't become mis-shapen or discolored over time.
To keep sterilized nipples hygienic
1.0
of 5
1
Review
crooksie
14/06/2010
US
Glow in the dark pacifier
I bought this pacifier for my baby when she was 2 months old. She always spit it out. She does not like the feel. She was introduced to the nuk pacifier initially I dont know if that is the reason but I think it is the shape of the pacifier why she keeps spitting it out. The glow in the dark handles dont glow bright in the dark. You can hardly see it.
This review was made for SCF176/21 Night Time Pacifiers
This review was made for SCF176/21 Night Time Pacifiers
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
Do not tie pacifier around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.
9 out of 10 babies accept the Philips Avent soother (tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012)