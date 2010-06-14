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  • Glow in the dark BPA-Free
  • Glow in the dark BPA-Free
  • Glow in the dark BPA-Free
  • Glow in the dark BPA-Free

Philips AventNight Time Pacifiers

SCF176/21

1
| (1) Review
Glow in the dark BPA-Free
Philips Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Philips Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Pacifier with unique glow in the dark handle.

Glow in the dark BPA-Free

  • 3-6 m

  • BPA-Free

Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the pacifier ends upside-down in the mouth.

User-friendly silicone nipples

User-friendly silicone nipples

The Philips Avent silicone nipple is taste and odor-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean and it doesn't get sticky. The nipple is strong, long-lasting and won't become mis-shapen or discolored over time.

Snap-on protective cap

Snap-on protective cap

To keep sterilized nipples hygienic

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

14/06/2010

US

US

Glow in the dark pacifier

I bought this pacifier for my baby when she was 2 months old. She always spit it out. She does not like the feel. She was introduced to the nuk pacifier initially I dont know if that is the reason but I think it is the shape of the pacifier why she keeps spitting it out. The glow in the dark handles dont glow bright in the dark. You can hardly see it.

This review was made for SCF176/21 Night Time Pacifiers

This review was made for SCF176/21 Night Time Pacifiers

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. Do not tie pacifier around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.

  2. 9 out of 10 babies accept the Philips Avent soother (tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012)