    ISIS

    Handle for breast pump

    SCF923
    Find support for this product
    To make the breast pump diaphragm move
      ISIS Handle for breast pump

      SCF923
      Find support for this product

      To make the breast pump diaphragm move

      Pushing this handle, a part of your Avent manual breast pump, up and down creates suction. You can control the suction by varying the pressure on the handle. See all benefits

      ISIS Handle for breast pump

      To make the breast pump diaphragm move

      Pushing this handle, a part of your Avent manual breast pump, up and down creates suction. You can control the suction by varying the pressure on the handle.

        ISIS

        ISIS

        Handle for breast pump

        To make the breast pump diaphragm move

        • manual breast pump

        Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types
          • SCF290/20
          • SCF290/12
          • SCF290/13
          • SCF300/20
          • SCF300/12
          • SCF300/13
          • SCF300/08
          • SCF300/60
          • SCF310/20
          • SCF310/12
          • SCF310/13
          • SCF310/08
          • SCF310/60

