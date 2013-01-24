Home
    Corded Audio Headphones

    SHP2000/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    Superb comfort and fully adjustable
      Corded Audio Headphones

      SHP2000/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Superb comfort and fully adjustable

      Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening

      Corded Audio Headphones

      Superb comfort and fully adjustable

      Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening See all benefits

      Superb comfort and fully adjustable

      Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening See all benefits

      Corded Audio Headphones

      Superb comfort and fully adjustable

      Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening See all benefits

        Superb comfort and fully adjustable

        For music, PC, TV

        • 40mm drivers/open-back
        • Over-ear

        A 2m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

        The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Frequency response
          10 - 23 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          96 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Magnet type
          Ferrite

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          2 m
          Finishing of connector
          Chrome plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Accessories

          Adaptor plug
          3.5-6.3 mm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          10.7  cm
          Gross weight
          0.341  kg
          Height
          24.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.23  kg
          Tare weight
          0.111  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 70684 0
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.39  kg
          Height
          24.7  cm
          Length
          34.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.69  kg
          Tare weight
          0.7  kg
          Width
          21.5  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 58206 7
          Number of consumer packagings
          3

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          9.5  cm
          Height
          19  cm
          Weight
          0.23  kg
          Width
          17.5  cm

