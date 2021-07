If the display on your Philips Airfryer shows 5 dashes, this is an error code and we advise the following: Unplug the appliance and let it rest for 5 minutes before plugging in again. If your display still show the dashes please call the Philips service hot line or contact the Consumer Care Center in your country.

Note: If there are other abnormal characters showing on the display of the Airfryer, the LCD display is not working correctly. Please send the appliance for repair.