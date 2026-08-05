Philips Support Connection is often lost between Baby Unit and Parent Unit

If the connection between the baby unit and the parent unit is lost every now and then, or if there are sound interruptions, follow the steps below to solve the issue.

Try a different location. The baby unit and the parent unit were probably too close to the outer limits of the operating range, or there was interference from other 2.4 GHz wireless devices.

Decrease the distance between the baby unit and the parent unit or switch off other 2.4 GHz wireless devices (laptops, mobile phones, microwaves, etc.). It can take up to 15 seconds to re-establish the connection between the units.

Restart the baby unit and the parent unit.

Check the Wi-Fi router signal strength of your baby unit on the Baby Monitor+ App. It works best when it shows "Excellent" or "Good". If the Wi-Fi signal is weak, move the router closer to the baby unit or use a Wi-Fi repeater to ensure a strong and stable connection for optimal performance.

Reset the router and the modem. Unplug them, wait approximately 10 seconds, and plug them back.

To ensure a stable connection, particularly during the night, make sure the baby unit is connected to a power outlet using a suitable power adapter. Always use the provided adapter for optimal charging performance.

If you are using Direct mode, try Auto or Direct + WLAN mode or the opposite. Test and try which mode suits your needs best.

Were you unable to solve your problem? We’re sorry that these solutions didn’t fix the issue, but we can still help. Contact us for one-on-one support from one of our experts.