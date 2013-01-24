Home
    Philips Sonicare EasyClean

    Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

    HX6581/50
    Sonicare
    Sonicare
    Advanced plaque removal made simple
      Philips Sonicare EasyClean Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

      HX6581/50
      Advanced plaque removal made simple

      Philips Sonicare EasyClean combines our patented Sonicare toothbrush technology and the ProResults brush head to remove up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. One-mode simplicity and a slim handle for comfort and maneuverability. See all benefits

        EasyClean

        EasyClean

        Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

            Sonicare EasyClean rechargeable sonic electric toothbrush

         
        Advanced plaque removal made simple

        The switch from a manual toothbrush made easy

        • 1 mode
        • 1 brush head
        Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

        Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

        Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful yet gentle clean.

        EasyStart

        EasyStart

        Gently increases power over the first 14 uses to ease patients into the Sonicare brushing experience.

        Smartimer

        Smartimer

        Two-minute timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time.

        Quadpacer

        Quadpacer

        Thirty-second interval timer encourages thorough brushing of each quadrant of the mouth.

        Optimized Philips Sonicare performance

        Optimized Philips Sonicare performance

        This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth and to clean hard-to-reach areas.

        Recharge indicator

        Light blinks to let user know the battery needs recharging.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 EasyClean
          Brush heads
          1 ProResults standard
          Charger
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Glacier Green

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          Up to 2X more plaque removal*
          Health benefits
          Helps improve gum health
          Whitening benefits
          Whitens teeth up to 2 shades
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 2 weeks
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

