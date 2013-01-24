Sonicare EasyClean rechargeable sonic electric toothbrush
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Advanced plaque removal made simple
Philips Sonicare EasyClean combines our patented Sonicare toothbrush technology and the ProResults brush head to remove up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. One-mode simplicity and a slim handle for comfort and maneuverability. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Advanced plaque removal made simple
Philips Sonicare EasyClean combines our patented Sonicare toothbrush technology and the ProResults brush head to remove up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. One-mode simplicity and a slim handle for comfort and maneuverability. See all benefits
Advanced plaque removal made simple
Philips Sonicare EasyClean combines our patented Sonicare toothbrush technology and the ProResults brush head to remove up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. One-mode simplicity and a slim handle for comfort and maneuverability. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Advanced plaque removal made simple
Philips Sonicare EasyClean combines our patented Sonicare toothbrush technology and the ProResults brush head to remove up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. One-mode simplicity and a slim handle for comfort and maneuverability. See all benefits
Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense
Philips shop price
Total:
Sonicare EasyClean rechargeable sonic electric toothbrush
Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful yet gentle clean.
Gently increases power over the first 14 uses to ease patients into the Sonicare brushing experience.
Two-minute timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time.
Thirty-second interval timer encourages thorough brushing of each quadrant of the mouth.
This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth and to clean hard-to-reach areas.
Light blinks to let user know the battery needs recharging.
Modes
Items included
Design and finishing
Cleaning performance
Ease of use
Technical specifications
Power
Service