Sonicare FlexCare Platinum rechargeable sonic toothbrush - Trial
Deep cleaning
With nine unique brushing options, an intuitive pressure sensor and advanced brush head technology, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum goes beyond traditional cleaning to deliver exceptional plaque removal and improved gum health.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Rechargeable sonic toothbrush - Trial
Sonicare FlexCare Platinum rechargeable sonic toothbrush - Trial
FlexCare Platinum lets you choose from three brushing modes - Clean, White or Deep Clean - and three intensity settings - Low, Medium or High - to create a brushing experience that's perfectly tailored to you. Clean mode for an exceptional everyday clean (2 minutes), White mode for stain removal (2:30 minutes) and Deep Clean mode for an invigorating deep clean (3 minutes).
With a special Gum Care mode for focused cleaning to help reduce gingival bleeding and inflammation, FlexCare Platinum is clinically proven to improve gum health in only two weeks.
FlexCare Platinum reaches deep between teeth to provide superior plaque removal. It is clinically proven to remove 7x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush.
FlexCare Platinum features a unique, intuitive Pressure Sensor to help reduce aggressive brushing. The handle gently vibrates to let you know when you’re applying too much pressure.
Philips Sonicare InterCare toothbrush head features extra-long, high-density bristles to target hidden plaque caught deep between teeth and other hard-to-clean areas.
When fully charged, your FlexCare Platinum has enough battery life for three weeks of regular use.
It's easy to take your FlexCare Platinum wherever you need it with an easy-to-pack travel case and compact travel charger.
Unlike a traditional electric or power toothbrush, Sonicare features a patented sonic technology. Sonicare’s unique dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth, gently and effectively removing plaque interdentally and along the gum line.
FlexCare Platinum offers two timers to help encourage thorough brushing. The Quadpacer interval timer indicates when it’s time to move to another quadrant of the mouth, while the Smartimer helps you reach the dentist recommended brushing time of two minutes.
