    • Deep cleaning Deep cleaning Deep cleaning
      Deep cleaning

      With nine unique brushing options, an intuitive pressure sensor and advanced brush head technology, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum goes beyond traditional cleaning to deliver exceptional plaque removal and improved gum health.

      With nine unique brushing options, an intuitive pressure sensor and advanced brush head technology, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum goes beyond traditional cleaning to deliver exceptional plaque removal and improved gum health.

        Deep cleaning

        Removes up to 7x more plaque between teeth*

        • 3 modes, 3 intensities
        • 1 brush head
        • With pressure sensor
        • UV Brush Head Sanitizer
        Customize your mode and intensity

        FlexCare Platinum lets you choose from three brushing modes - Clean, White or Deep Clean - and three intensity settings - Low, Medium or High - to create a brushing experience that's perfectly tailored to you. Clean mode for an exceptional everyday clean (2 minutes), White mode for stain removal (2:30 minutes) and Deep Clean mode for an invigorating deep clean (3 minutes).

        Clinically proven to improve gum health in two weeks

        With a special Gum Care mode for focused cleaning to help reduce gingival bleeding and inflammation, FlexCare Platinum is clinically proven to improve gum health in only two weeks.

        Removes up to 7x more plaque between teeth

        FlexCare Platinum reaches deep between teeth to provide superior plaque removal. It is clinically proven to remove 7x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush.

        Alerts you when you’re brushing to hard

        FlexCare Platinum features a unique, intuitive Pressure Sensor to help reduce aggressive brushing. The handle gently vibrates to let you know when you’re applying too much pressure.

        Designed to reach deeper and go further

        Philips Sonicare InterCare toothbrush head features extra-long, high-density bristles to target hidden plaque caught deep between teeth and other hard-to-clean areas.

        Three week battery life between charges

        When fully charged, your FlexCare Platinum has enough battery life for three weeks of regular use.

        Handy travel case and charger

        It's easy to take your FlexCare Platinum wherever you need it with an easy-to-pack travel case and compact travel charger.

        Patented sonic technology for better oral health

        Unlike a traditional electric or power toothbrush, Sonicare features a patented sonic technology. Sonicare’s unique dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth, gently and effectively removing plaque interdentally and along the gum line.

        Timers to help encourage thorough brushing

        FlexCare Platinum offers two timers to help encourage thorough brushing. The Quadpacer interval timer indicates when it’s time to move to another quadrant of the mouth, while the Smartimer helps you reach the dentist recommended brushing time of two minutes.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          White
          Removes surface stains
          Deep Clean
          For an invigorating deep clean
          3 intensities
          • High
          • Low
          • Medium

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 FlexCare Platinum
          Brush heads
          1 InterCare standard
          Charger
          1
          UV sanitizer
          Yes
          Travel case
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Gray with brushed white panel

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 31,000 brush strokes/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 7x more plaque*
          Health benefits
          Improves gum health in only two weeks
          Whitening benefits
          Helps naturally remove stains
          Timer
          Smartimer and Quadpacer
          Pressure sensor
          Vibrates handle to alert user

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy snap-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks**
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Display
          Illuminated display

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 3 weeks
          Battery type
          Lithium ION

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

