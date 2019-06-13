Benefits of a pacifier

The following are some of the benefits of giving your baby a pacifier: 1. Satisfies the suck reflex The first benefit of a pacifier is that it meets a baby’s need to suckle. While the breast or bottle can usually satisfy this need, pacifiers can help to soothe your baby in-between feeding sessions. But keep in mind that pacifiers are not to be used as a replacement or to delay meal times. 2. Encourages baby to self-soothe Another benefit of pacifier use is that it can encourage your baby to self-soothe when he or she is crying or upset. 3. Soothes your baby during painful procedures If your baby is due for a vaccination or for blood to be drawn, a pacifier is great way to reduce the pain and keep your baby calm at the doctor’s office. 4. Helps baby fall asleep

Parents often ask ‘can baby fall sleep with pacifier?’. The pacifier can definitely be used when helping your baby to fall asleep, right before nap time, or after a feed; most babies find sucking soothing. Stay close to your baby while the pacifier works its magic. Remember – never leave your baby with their pacifier unsupervised. 5. You can monitor your baby’s use Unlike thumb sucking, you can monitor when your baby uses a pacifier. This gives you the ability to limit use or take it away at your disposal. It also makes breaking the habit easier when the time comes.