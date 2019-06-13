How to Get a Baby to Take a Pacifier

Introducing a pacifier to your baby

Once you think your baby is ready to start using a pacifier, here are a few tips and guidelines that can help you introduce it effectively: 1. A pacifier does not substitute a meal If you are breastfeeding, it is important that you stick to your regular feeding times. In other words, do not let the pacifier take the place of or delay your newborn’s meal times. Suckling releases hormones that may mimic fullness in the infant, so be sure to use pacifiers only as a means to meet your child’s suckling needs after meals or at bedtime. 2. Getting baby to take a pacifier: Don’t force it If your baby doesn’t want a pacifier, there’s no reason to force it. The pacifier is solely meant to comfort and relax your baby when he or she is upset or needs to suck. 3. Never tie the pacifier anywhere

Remember to never tie your baby’s pacifier anywhere. This includes your newborn’s neck, hands, and crib. Try a Soothie snuggle, a plush toy, which makes it easy for babies to find and hold their soothie or pacifier and is detachable for easy cleaning.