Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Bring every song and film to life in rich, room-filling sound. You can connect this sleek wireless Fidelio speaker to others for a seamless multi-room experience. Or connect to a Philips TV or soundbar for immersive home cinema.
Feel the full power of every dramatic moment, every climactic action scene, every beat. This Fidelio subwoofer gives you beautifully controlled bass, bringing effects alive and enriching quieter scenes and music. Prepare to be moved.
Immerse in sublime surround sound, right out of the box. This Fidelio soundbar lets sound flow above and around you for a thrilling experience. Plus you can connect to other Fidelio components to build your perfect home-theater sound.
A soundbar's a great choice if movies are mainly your thing, adding detail, drama, and depth to whatever you watch.
Wi-fi speakers turn things up a notch, working with your TV's sound to deliver better separation, crystal clear dialogue, and an expansive soundstage.
A soundbar's a great choice if movies are mainly your thing, adding detail, drama, and depth to whatever you watch.
Place a pair of speakers behind your couch and enjoy real surround sound that puts you in the centre of the action. While Ambilight-responsive LEDs create a full-room lightshow.
Place a pair of speakers behind your couch and enjoy real surround sound that puts you in the centre of the action. While Ambilight-responsive LEDs create a full-room lightshow.
From bombastic battle scenes to subtle shifts in tension, a subwoofer makes sure you feel it all.
From bombastic battle scenes to subtle shifts in tension, a subwoofer makes sure you feel it all.
Get your whole home partying in sync. Or keep up with the on-screen action in the living room as you fix yourself a quick cup of tea.
Get your whole home partying in sync. Or keep up with the on-screen action in the living room as you fix yourself a quick cup of tea.
TAFS1/37
TAFB1/37
TAFW1/37
TAW6205/37
TAB8907/37
TAB8507B/37
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.