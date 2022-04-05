Search terms

    Wings for Life World Run x Philips

    Wings for Life World Run x Philips sports headphones

    Register to Wings for Life World Run 2023
    wings for life world run

    Philips sports headphones, proud partner of the Wings for Life World Run. 


    As global headphones partner, we want to bring joy to the everyday athlete, encouraging the better enjoyment of sport for everybody and we are delighted to support this bigger cause: finding a cure for spinal cord injury.

    Join us for the run in 2023:

    Register to Wings for Life World Run 2023
    Wings for Life World Run

    What is it about?


    You run with thousands of people around the world at the exact same time. You run as far as you can until the Catcher Car passes you. And you'll be doing all that running not only for yourself but for a good cause. 100% of your entry fee goes into spinal cord research and will help to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

    Are you a hard-core runner, a wheelchair roller, or a once-a-week jogger? Do you want to wear fancy dress, or do you plan to give the Catcher Car a serious challenge? Perfect! Everybody is welcome in the Wings for Life World Run! Together, we run for those who can't.

    Wings for Life World Run - Flagship Run

    In 2022...

    161,892 participants

    from 192 nations

    in 165 countries

    Wings for Life World Run x Philips sports headphones

    How to take part

    app run - phone screen
    Wings for Life World Run - Flagship Run

    Join the GO movement


    Run with other open-ear fans and promote the future of running.

    #GOmovement

    Runner woman wearing A6606

    @fiercetobe on Instagram

    Runner woman wearing A6606

    @finau.running on Instagram

    Woman wearing Philips A6606 bone conduction bluetooth headphones

    @elsvisser_ on Instagram

