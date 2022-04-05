Philips sports headphones, proud partner of the Wings for Life World Run.
As global headphones partner, we want to bring joy to the everyday athlete, encouraging the better enjoyment of sport for everybody and we are delighted to support this bigger cause: finding a cure for spinal cord injury.
You run with thousands of people around the world at the exact same time. You run as far as you can until the Catcher Car passes you. And you'll be doing all that running not only for yourself but for a good cause. 100% of your entry fee goes into spinal cord research and will help to find a cure for spinal cord injury.
Are you a hard-core runner, a wheelchair roller, or a once-a-week jogger? Do you want to wear fancy dress, or do you plan to give the Catcher Car a serious challenge? Perfect! Everybody is welcome in the Wings for Life World Run! Together, we run for those who can't.
In 2022...
161,892 participants
from 192 nations
in 165 countries
Wings for Life World Run x Philips sports headphones
Toggle view
Swipe to see more images from WfLWR 2022
How to take part
Join the GO movement
Run with other open-ear fans and promote the future of running.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.