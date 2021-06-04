My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
Watch the video below to see how to use our latest Philips Beard Trimmer Prestige with unique built-in comb. Keep in mind that depending on the model type, the features on the shaver will vary.
Comb not attached correctly
Pressing the groomer too hard
For the best trimming experience, make sure your groomer is in full contact with your skin and move it gently and steadily.
Moving the groomer in one direction
Therefore, to get an even trim, try moving your trimmer in different directions (upwards, downwards and across) so that it covers all of your hair.
Cutting wet hair
Using incorrect attachment
Facial hair is usually stiffer than scalp hair. Hence, the beard attachment is designed and tested only for beards.
The cutting element and comb of a beard trimmer are usually smaller than that of a hair clipper. This allows you to easily reach in smaller areas, like under your nose.
Therefore, for an even trim, make sure you are using the correct attachment.
If you are still not satisfied with the results of your Philips Groomer, then please contact us for further help.