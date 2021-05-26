My Philips Masticating Juicer does not work

If your Philips Masticating Juicer does not work, please find our troubleshooting advice below to simply solve this.

Safety switches may not be activated Please check if the pulp container, juicing unit and spout are assembled in the right way, i.e. turned to their end position as shown by the locking symbols. Play Pause

The juicer may have been switched off due to overload Try to switch ON the appliance again or press the pre-clean button continuously. If pressing the pre-clean button does not help, clean the juicing unit of your juicer.